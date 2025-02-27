Mazda production and sales results for January 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2025 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|January 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,775
|+22.6
|Total
|65,775
|+22.6
|OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,733
|+6.4
|Total
|39,733
|+6.4
|GLOBAL
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|105,508
|+15.9
|Total
|105,508
|+15.9
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2025 increased 22.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2025]
|CX-5:
|25,266 units
|(down 2.0% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,479 units
|(up 33.5%)
|CX-30:
|6,571 units
|(up 6.8%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2025 increased 6.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2025]
|CX-30:
|14,079 units
|(down 1.3% year on year)
|CX-50:
|10,059 units
|(up 39.6%)
|MAZDA3:
|4,916 units
|(down 40.3%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,254
|+27.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|724
|-12.0
|Registration Total
|9,708
|+34.4
|Micro-mini Total
|3,270
|+0.7
|Total
|12,978
|+23.9
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2025 increased 23.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points), and a 3.4% total market share (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2025]
|CX-5:
|2,339 units
|(up 116.4% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|2,120 units
|(up 31.0%)
|CX-80:
|1,253 units
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|January 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|50,069
|+14.3
|North America
|26,793
|+103.5
|Europe
|8,098
|-51.7
|Oceania
|3,879
|-25.3
|Others
|11,299
|+30.1
|Total
|50,069
|+14.3
Mazda’s export volume in January 2025 increased 14.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2025]
|CX-5:
|21,848 units
|(down 4.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|6,820 units
|(up 48.4%)
|CX-90:
|5,644 units
|(up 225.3%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2025
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|GLOBAL
SALES
|Domestic Sales
|12,978
|+23.9
|U.S.A.
|33,681
|+11.2
|China
|5,665
|-54.3
|Europe
|11,271
|-12.1
|Others
|37,698
|+11.5
|Overseas Sales
|88,315
|-1.1
|Total
|101,293
|+1.5
Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2025 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in January 2025]
|CX-5:
|26,949 units
|(up 1.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|17,465 units
|(down 0.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|13,090 units
|(down 28.0%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
