Mazda production and sales results for January 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2025 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown January 2025 Units YoY

Change(%) DOMESTIC

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 65,775 +22.6 Total 65,775 +22.6 OVERSEAS

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,733 +6.4 Total 39,733 +6.4 GLOBAL

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 105,508 +15.9 Total 105,508 +15.9

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2025 increased 22.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2025]

CX-5: 25,266 units (down 2.0% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,479 units (up 33.5%) CX-30: 6,571 units (up 6.8%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2025 increased 6.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2025]

CX-30: 14,079 units (down 1.3% year on year) CX-50: 10,059 units (up 39.6%) MAZDA3: 4,916 units (down 40.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown January 2025 Units YoY

Change(%) DOMESTIC

SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,254 +27.0 Commercial Vehicles 724 -12.0 Registration Total 9,708 +34.4 Micro-mini Total 3,270 +0.7 Total 12,978 +23.9

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2025 increased 23.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points), and a 3.4% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2025]

CX-5: 2,339 units (up 116.4% year on year) MAZDA2: 2,120 units (up 31.0%) CX-80: 1,253 units

III. Exports

Breakdown January 2025 Units YoY

Change(%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 50,069 +14.3 North America 26,793 +103.5 Europe 8,098 -51.7 Oceania 3,879 -25.3 Others 11,299 +30.1 Total 50,069 +14.3

Mazda’s export volume in January 2025 increased 14.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2025]

CX-5: 21,848 units (down 4.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,820 units (up 48.4%) CX-90: 5,644 units (up 225.3%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown January 2025 Units YoY

Change(%) GLOBAL

SALES Domestic Sales 12,978 +23.9 U.S.A. 33,681 +11.2 China 5,665 -54.3 Europe 11,271 -12.1 Others 37,698 +11.5 Overseas Sales 88,315 -1.1 Total 101,293 +1.5

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2025 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in January 2025]

CX-5: 26,949 units (up 1.0% year on year) CX-30: 17,465 units (down 0.3%) MAZDA3: 13,090 units (down 28.0%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda