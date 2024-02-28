Mazda production and sales results for January 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|January 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|53,665
|-18.1
|Total
|53,665
|-18.1
|OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|36,828
|+12.8
|Total
|36,828
|+12.8
|GLOBAL
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|90,493
|-7.8
|Total
|90,493
|-7.8
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2024 decreased 18.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2024]
|CX-5:
|25,781 units
|(up 4.5% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|6,353 units
|(down 15.1%)
|CX-30:
|6,152 units
|(up 0.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2024 increased 12.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2024]
|CX-30:
|14,261 units
|(up 7.6% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,239 units
|(up 56.0%)
|CX-50:
|6,689 units
|(up 50.7%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,633
|-35.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|822
|-17.2
|Registration Total
|7,212
|-43.4
|Micro-mini Total
|3,243
|+5.9
|Total
|10,455
|-33.9
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2024 decreased 33.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 2.3 points year on year), with a 2.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.8 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 1.0 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|1,614 units
|(down 19.5% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,081 units
|(down 24.2%)
|Roadster:
|1,032 units
|(up 57.1%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|January 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|43,808
|-16.8
|North America
|13,166
|-35.9
|Europe
|16,766
|+26.6
|Oceania
|5,193
|-25.3
|Others
|8,683
|-27.2
|Total
|43,808
|-16.8
Mazda’s export volume in January 2024 decreased 16.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2024]
|CX-5:
|22,958 units
|(down 13.8% year on year)
|CX-30:
|6,305 units
|(up 53.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|4,595 units
|(down 29.0%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|GLOBAL
SALES
|Domestic Sales
|10,455
|-33.9
|U.S.A.
|30,278
|+31.8
|China
|12,393
|+219.4
|Europe
|12,801
|-16.2
|Others
|33,830
|-4.5
|Overseas Sales
|89,302
|+15.1
|Total
|99,757
|+6.8
Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2024 increased 6.8% year on year due to increased sales in the U. S., and China.
[Global sales of key models in January 2024]
|CX-5:
|26,663 units
|(up 5.0% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|18,189 units
|(up 56.3%)
|CX-30:
|17,516 units
|(up 32.5%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda