Mazda production and sales results for January 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown January 2024 Units YoY

Change(%) DOMESTIC

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 53,665 -18.1 Total 53,665 -18.1 OVERSEAS

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 36,828 +12.8 Total 36,828 +12.8 GLOBAL

PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 90,493 -7.8 Total 90,493 -7.8

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2024 decreased 18.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2024]

CX-5: 25,781 units (up 4.5% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,353 units (down 15.1%) CX-30: 6,152 units (up 0.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2024 increased 12.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2024]

CX-30: 14,261 units (up 7.6% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,239 units (up 56.0%) CX-50: 6,689 units (up 50.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown January 2024 Units YoY

Change(%) DOMESTIC

SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,633 -35.0 Commercial Vehicles 822 -17.2 Registration Total 7,212 -43.4 Micro-mini Total 3,243 +5.9 Total 10,455 -33.9

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2024 decreased 33.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 2.3 points year on year), with a 2.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.8 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,614 units (down 19.5% year on year) CX-5: 1,081 units (down 24.2%) Roadster: 1,032 units (up 57.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown January 2024 Units YoY

Change(%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 43,808 -16.8 North America 13,166 -35.9 Europe 16,766 +26.6 Oceania 5,193 -25.3 Others 8,683 -27.2 Total 43,808 -16.8

Mazda’s export volume in January 2024 decreased 16.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2024]