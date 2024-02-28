Mazda production and sales results for January 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownJanuary 2024
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles53,665-18.1
Total53,665-18.1
OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles36,828+12.8
Total36,828+12.8
GLOBAL
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles90,493-7.8
Total90,493-7.8

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2024 decreased 18.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2024]

CX-5:25,781 units(up 4.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,353 units(down 15.1%)
CX-30:6,152 units(up 0.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2024 increased 12.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2024]

CX-30:14,261 units(up 7.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:8,239 units(up 56.0%)
CX-50:6,689 units(up 50.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownJanuary 2024
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
DOMESTIC
SALES		Passenger Vehicles9,633-35.0
Commercial Vehicles822-17.2
Registration Total7,212-43.4
Micro-mini Total3,243+5.9
Total10,455-33.9

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2024 decreased 33.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 2.3 points year on year), with a 2.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.8 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2024]

MAZDA2:1,614 units(down 19.5% year on year)
CX-5:1,081 units(down 24.2%)
Roadster:1,032 units(up 57.1%)

III. Exports

BreakdownJanuary 2024
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles43,808-16.8
North America13,166-35.9
Europe16,766+26.6
Oceania5,193-25.3
Others8,683-27.2
Total43,808-16.8

Mazda’s export volume in January 2024 decreased 16.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2024]

CX-5:22,958 units(down 13.8% year on year)
CX-30:6,305 units(up 53.9%)
MAZDA3:4,595 units(down 29.0%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownJanuary 2024
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
GLOBAL
SALES		Domestic Sales10,455-33.9
U.S.A.30,278+31.8
China12,393+219.4
Europe12,801-16.2
Others33,830-4.5
Overseas Sales89,302+15.1
Total99,757+6.8

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2024 increased 6.8% year on year due to increased sales in the U. S., and China.

 [Global sales of key models in January 2024]

CX-5:26,663 units(up 5.0% year on year)
MAZDA3:18,189 units(up 56.3%)
CX-30:17,516 units(up 32.5%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here