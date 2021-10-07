Mazda confirms model names of expanded European SUV line-up

New Mazda CX-60 and Mazda CX-80 models to be launched in Europe over the next two years

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced plans to expand its SUV line-up from 2022 onwards. Two new models from the company’s Large Product group*¹, the Mazda CX-60 and Mazda CX-80, will be introduced throughout Europe during the next two years.

To meet the growing needs of the segment, Mazda will offer European customers a wider choice of SUVs combining the latest environmental performance with the driving pleasure inherent in every Mazda.

At the same time, new CX-70 and CX-90 wide-bodied models, and the CX-50 from the small platform group, will be launched in the US and some other non-European markets.

The new European models, the Mazda CX-60 and Mazda CX-80, will create positive business growth over the medium-to-long term. Making full use of the company’s Building Block development and production strategy*², which incorporates Skyactiv technology, bundled planning and flexible production, Mazda will expand its SUV line-up using the latest technologies.

Featuring two-row and three-row seating respectively, the CX-60 and CX-80 will spearhead the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models with straight-four gasoline engines combined with an electric motor. The new generation straight-six Skyactiv-X petrol engine and Skyactiv-D diesel engine will also be introduced in combination with a 48V mild hybrid system, combining high output with excellent environmental performance.

In addition, during the first half of 2022, a new version of Mazda’s first mass-production EV, the MX-30, will be introduced that incorporates multiple electrification technologies using Mazda’s unique rotary engine as a generator.

From around 2025, the company will introduce a number of new products on a new EV-dedicated platform. With the introduction of these models, Mazda is on track to complete the electrification of its complete range by 2030.

Alongside these new models, the Mazda CX-5, which has been recently updated, remains one of the core models driving Mazda’s business globally. The CX-5, and other models such as the CX-30, will continue to play a key role in Mazda’s crossover SUV line-up; the evolution of design, product improvements, and the introduction of the latest safety technologies and connectivity features are continuously enhancing the model line-up maintaining their appeal.

*1 Models in the Large Product group: CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90

*2 Mazda’s unique strategy to efficiently develop and deploy superior technologies by building up a set of fundamental technologies as “blocks”.

SOURCE: Mazda