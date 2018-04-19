Maven to keynote at Connected Car California

Connected Car California takes place in Santa Clara, CA on 26 April 2018

Maven to deliver keynote address

Opening panel featuring Ford, PSA, Renovo Motors, Luminar and Phantom Auto

New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy, featuring 20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

Building on the success of the 2017 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Santa Clara with Connected Car California.

Connected Car California brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 200+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.

Maven will provide the event’s opening keynote, with Akshay Jaising (West Coast Regional Manager) setting the scene at Connected Car California.

The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car’s longer-term prospects. ‘The path to Level 5 autonomy’ will feature:

Larry Dominique , President & CEO, PSA North America

, President & CEO, Sai Yagnyamurthy , Director of Corporate Strategy, Ford Motor Company

, Director of Corporate Strategy, Elliot Katz , Co-Founder / Head of Business, Legal, and Policy, Phantom Auto

, Co-Founder / Head of Business, Legal, and Policy, Jason Eichenholz , Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies

, Co-Founder & CTO, Christopher Heiser, CEO, Renovo Motors

For 2018, we’ve added two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy with presentations from:

Mark Thomas , VP Marketing, RideCell

, VP Marketing, Paul Asel , Managing Partner, NGP Capital

, Managing Partner, Matthew Rivett , Executive Vice President, Local Motors

, Executive Vice President, Evangelos Simoudis , Managing Director, Synapse Partners

, Managing Director, Chuck Brokish , Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

, Director of Automotive Business Development, Nancy Zayed , Founder & CTO, MagicCube

, Founder & CTO, Jack Norris , Senior Vice President, Data and Applications, MapR

, Senior Vice President, Data and Applications, Danny Grobben , Account Director, TomTom

, Account Director, Dan Cauchy , Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation

, Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux, Ed Lewis , SVP Business Development, ParkWhiz

, SVP Business Development, Timur Pulathaneli , CV&S Supervisor, AppLink/SDL Platform and Partner Development, Ford Motor Company

, CV&S Supervisor, AppLink/SDL Platform and Partner Development, Walter Sullivan , Head of Innovation and Incubation, Elektrobit

, Head of Innovation and Incubation, Syed Hosain , Chief Technology Officer, Aeris

, Chief Technology Officer, Krish Inbarajan , Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper

, Global Head of Connected Car, Ahmer Kahn , Director of Product, Cloud Car

, Director of Product, Lissa Franklin , Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Bestmile

, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Christian Eckert , Executive Creative Director and Innovation Strategist, Xi

, Executive Creative Director and Innovation Strategist, Jeshua Nanthakumar & Kevin Davis , Head of Product Experience & Head of Operations & Strategy, Milkinside

& , Head of Product Experience & Head of Operations & Strategy, Humayun Irshad , Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Figure Eight

, Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Todd Simon , Executive in Residence, DN Capital

, Executive in Residence, Louay Eldada , CEO, Quanergy

, CEO, Christine Moon, Head of Automotive Alliances, Drive ai

