Maryland Teamsters demand passage of bill regulating driverless vehicles

House Bill 439 would protect good jobs and highway safety

Teamsters are calling on the Maryland House of Delegates to pass House Bill 439 (HB 439), which would require a human operator in any vehicle over 10,000 pounds.

“HB 439 is about saving good jobs from greedy tech executives who only care about profits,” said Sean Cedenio, President of Teamsters Joint Council 62. “If our elected officials in Maryland want the support of Teamsters and the voting public at large, they should stand with us as we fight to protect the middle class.”

Polling shows a majority of Americans want common sense guardrails on the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry to safeguard good jobs and keep streets safe. In addition to advocating for AV regulation at the state level, Teamsters are also calling on federal policymakers to regulate driverless cars and trucks.

“As a Teamsters member, I am proud to have a career where I can provide for and support myself, my family, and the other people around me,” said Kendall Walker, a Teamsters Local 639 member and UPS driver. “I want the next generation of workers to have the same opportunity to make a living that I’ve had.”

SOURCE: International Brotherhood of Teamsters