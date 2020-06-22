Maruti Suzuki’s mini SUV S-PRESSO now also in S-CNG BS6

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today introduced the BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of its Mini-SUV, S-PRESSO. The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the Company’s commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, under its Mission Green Million. The S-PRESSO factory fitted S-CNG variant offers enhanced safety, improved performance and unmatched convenience.

s the first automobile player in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars over a decade back, today Maruti Suzuki has the largest portfolio of green cars on the road. The company has achieved highest ever sales of eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20. The Company sold 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. With green mobility in focus, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the Company’s customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly and safe mobility solutions.

The S-CNG powered BS6 compliant S-PRESSO is available with 1 Litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg and having a tank capacity of 55L (Water Filling Capacity).

Introducing S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-PRESSO has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles.”

Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country and there has been a phenomenal growth in numbers of CNG stations in the recent past. Further the price stability around CNG makes it an attractive option for consumer.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki