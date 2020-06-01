Maruti Suzuki sales in May 2020

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 (including 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM). The Company resumed its manufacturing operations post lock down strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from May 12th at its Manesar facility and from May 18th at its Gurugram facility. Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25th 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.

The Company exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed.

Likewise, the Company’s showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki