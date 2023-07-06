Maruti Suzuki launches the INVICTO: A new era of luxury

Premium three-row UV with bold impression of an SUV with 7 & 8-seater configuration

Maruti Suzuki’s premium channel – NEXA expands its horizons with the launch of the INVICTO, a premium three row UV with the bold impressions of an SUV. The INVICTO is tailored to NEXA’s standards of premiumness and raises the bar for automotive opulence with its bold exteriors and upscale interior.

Drawing from the philosophy of being a ‘Symbol of Prestige’, the INVICTO presents an attractive exterior design that brings design unification to our recent and highly successful line of NEXA vehicles. Its strong appearance conveys a distinct visual language, elevating its exceptional road presence. On the inside, the vehicle immerses you in a world of luxury and refinement. It offers superlative space and comfort and comes equipped with a revolutionary self-charging hybrid electric powertrain for lower emissions, delivering an exceptional fuel-efficiency. With its incredible cabin space and creature comforts, the INVICTO is designed to pamper even the most discerning customers and offers them the flexibility of serving as a luxurious escort, as well as a perfect companion for weekend getaways. The luxurious INVICTO harmoniously integrates NEXA’s signature design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’, encapsulating NEXpression, NEXtech, and NEXperience, a fusion of sophisticated design, advanced technology, and practical utility to ensure seamless convenience for our valued customers.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the INVICTO adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new INVICTO delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation. With its revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid System, INVICTO will further MSIL’s vision of a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral world. The INVICTO’s impeccable craftsmanship and versatility will indeed set a new benchmark and further fortify NEXA’s positioning.”

Exuding NEXpression through artfully designed interiors and exteriors, crafted to perfection

Bold and Striking

INVICTO exudes the robust appeal of a Modern SUV with its strong, rugged and upright stance accentuated with dynamic character lines. The strong presence is further amplified by its striking front fascia featuring distinctive NEXA signature elements including the NEXwave front grille with a sweeping cross bar that seamlessly connects the twin LED headlamps, which are integrated with NEXTre’ LED DRLs. Further, the NEXTre’ LED tail lamps in the rear make a bold statement of NEXA’s design identity. The commanding road presence and the SUV-inspired stance is enhanced by its squared wheel arches housing the R17 (17-inch) precision cut alloy wheels.

Indulge in Opulence

The INVICTO is conceptualized to offer high quality interior space and comfort, akin to an MPV. The wide sweeping instrument panel is accentuated with rich detailing, exuding a sense of string luxury. The sophisticated all-black interiors with rich Champagne Gold accents offer a contemporary look and further elevates elegance. The premium hand- crafted look is amplified by adding soft touch leatherette material and with premium stitch lines across high touch areas, adding to the sophistication in every detail. The seats are adorned with textured plush covers. A dual-zone climate control for front & rear rows delivers personalised comfort.

Revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid Powertrain

In-line with Suzuki’s global vision of carbon footprint reduction and also to meet the needs of evolving Indian customers, INVICTO features the revolutionary “Intelligent Electric Hybrid” system with a 2.0L engine coupled with an e-CVT transmission. This innovative self-charging Strong Hybrid system incorporates a sophisticated Dual Powertrain System, combining an electric motor and a petrol engine. The instant torque from the self-charging Intelligent Electric Hybrid system offers superior responsiveness and acceleration while delivering an exceptional fuel- efficiency of 23.24km/l*. With its eco-friendly and reliable nature, the Strong Hybrid system offers multiple drive modes (EV, Normal, Eco, and Power) that allows seamless transition between the engine, hybrid and electric drive modes.

The setup can also harness the combined power of both sources depending on the driving situation. Moreover, the hybrid system continuously monitors driving conditions to intelligently coordinate with both the power sources as and when required for a spirited yet sustainable drive. The INVICTO’s Intelligent Electric Hybrid battery comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 Kms on the NiMH (Nickel-Metal Hydride) battery pack.

Setting New Standards for Safety

INVICTO prioritizes customer safety by incorporating a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features as part of the NEXA Safety Shield. 6 Airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain)

Suzuki Connect with Advanced Features and e-Call Functionality ^

Front and Rear Disc brakes

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

ABS with EBD

Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist

3-point ELR Seatbelts #

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Apart from this, the 360 view camera with dynamic guidelines ensures peace of mind while maneuvering in tight conditions. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

(TPMS) to enhance safety and enable an optimum drive experience. With its revolutionary powertrain and new standards of safety, INVICTO is the latest revolutionary of NEXtech.

Revolutionizing Customer Experiences with NEXperience

The INVICTO offers a wide range of features to indulge customers in NEXperience like never before:

Offers Premium and Up-market Ambience: Panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, soft touch on instrument panel with premium stitching, plush leatherette seats, champagne gold accents in the cabin.

Provide Superlative Comfort and Convenience: 7 and 8-seater configuration, 8-way powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, rear door sunshade+, IR cut windshields, powered tailgate, 360 view monitor, rear door sunshade and more.

New-Age Connectivity with Next-Gen Multimedia and Infotainment: 25.65cm (10.1- inch) touchscreen infotainment systems, 6- speaker audio, in-built Suzuki Connect Technology with remote functionalities and 50+ connected features such as e-Care, remote power window close, remote seat ventilation, e-call, etc. Alexa connectivity with 30+ features, smartwatch connectivity, 17.78cm (7-inch) colored multi- information display with drive mode themes and Eco Score indicator in the instrument cluster. Design Focused on Practical Utility by Offering: Versatile cabin with flexible seating, multiple storage spaces such as bottle holders in each row, retractable cooled cupholders on the dashboard, illuminated cup holders, illuminated storage spaces, folding side table in second row captain seats, multiple charging ports along with accessory sockets, personal reading lamps and more.