Maruti Suzuki launches all-new Dzire: Unmatched style, unrivalled performance

Creating a new benchmark in the compact sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, introduced the Dazzling New Dzire with petrol and S-CNG models. As one of the most successful and iconic brands in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio, the Dzire has earned the trust of over 27 Lakh customers across the country. The Dazzling New Dzire has been reimagined to build on the strong foundation of its legacy and unmatched style, comfort and reliability.

With its progressive design, plush two-tone interiors and a host of segment-first features, the Dazzling New Dzire offers a distinguished and premium experience. Crafted for young, accomplished individuals who view cars as a reflection of their personality, the new Dzire aims to be a game-changer by effortlessly integrating style with performance, sophistication and comfort. With the Next-Gen Z-Series engine at the heart, the All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire promises incredible value as India’s Most Fuel-Efficient Sedan*.

Introducing the All-New Dzire, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has long stood as a hallmark of excellence in the sedan segment and chosen by customers to become India’s highest-selling sedan3* year-after-year. With each generation, it has revolutionised the market and redefined customer expectations. The Dazzling New Dzire exemplifies this enduring legacy with emphasis on styling, performance, features and safety. Sporting a progressive sleek design and plush interiors, the all-new Dzire resonates with the aspirations of today’s ambitious and successful individuals. Furthermore, the advanced Z-Series engine makes it India’s most fuel-efficient sedan*.”

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Trusted by over 27 Lakh customers, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the bestselling sedan in its segment, since its launch in 2008. The All-New Dzire is a testament of our relentless pursuit to offer experiences that are specially tailored for the young, ambitious, ‘Thriver’ who makes a statement with distinct choices. The new Dzire is loaded with segment-first features making it a perfect blend of modernity and cutting-edge technology. This new generation Dzire will empower our customers to effortlessly enhance their lifestyle and confidently assert success”.

The Dazzling New Dzire embodies five key attributes:

Progressive design: Modern, sleek, and sharp

Featuring a modern design philosophy, the Dazzling New Dzire sports a dynamic and progressive design that asserts an unmistakable road presence. The progressive sleek silhouette not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to remarkable aerodynamic efficiency. The striking wide front fascia, combined with emotional, 3D sculpting conveys a modern character.

The Dazzling New Dzire features the segment-first LED Crystal Vision Headlamps, ensuring that every journey is both safe and stylish. These headlamps are complemented by Sleekline LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that wrap around the upper grille creating a wide graphic expression. Along the side, the character lines stretch across the body and all the way to the rear to enhance the vehicle’s length. The rear end of the vehicle features new 3D Trinity Rear Lamp Signature, creating a dynamic look from every angle.

In addition, the Dazzling New Dzire sports meticulously designed elements such as a Shark-Fin Antenna, Aero Boot Lip Spoiler, and Two-Tone Precision-Cut Alloy Wheels that ensure a distinct identity.

The Dazzling New Dzire will be available in three new colour options – Alluring Blue, Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, in addition to Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black and Magma Grey colour options that are on offer.

Premium and sophisticated interior: Modern, progressive and spacious

The All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire features a completely new interior layout that blends sophistication and practicality. The new dual-tone dashboard featuring black and beige colour tones with rich silver accents looks both inviting and modern. A wide, sweeping central garnish in wooden finish lends a premium touch and reinforces the spaciousness of the cabin.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the Dzire’s interior, with a three-dimensional tactile pattern on the dashboard and door pads. The plush, bolstered seats provide exceptional comfort, ensuring that every journey is just as enjoyable as it is relaxing.

Creature comforts: Aspirational, modern and segment-first

The Dazzling New Dzire sets a new benchmark in its segment with a raft of segment-first features. These include an electric sunroof that enhances the cabin experience by amplifying the sense of space inside the cabin. Another segment-first feature available in the Dzire is the 360 HD View Camera. Equipped with dynamic guidelines, a Three View Screen and 360 HD View Camera, the Dzire offers unparalleled convenience for parking in tight spaces with ease. The Dazzling New Dzire comes with the segment-first Suzuki Connect telematics solution that provides real-time vehicle tracking and remote functionality for added convenience. The Dzire also offers a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and added convenience.

Taking centre stage is the segment-leading 22.86cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with Surround Sense by ARKAMYS™, that comes with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™#, offering seamless connectivity. A wireless smartphone charger ensures devices stay powered on the go.

In addition to these, there are a host of other advanced features designed to enhance the travelling experience. These include Cruise Control, USB Fast Charger, 10.66cm (4.2”) Coloured MID, Rear AC Vents, Rear Armrest, Automatic Air Conditioning and Keyless Entry, ensuring that every journey in the Dzire is premium, convenient and comfortable.

Refined performance: Responsive, efficient and sustainable

Powering the All-New Dzire is one of the world’s most thermal efficient Z-Series 1.2L engine available in both Petrol and CNG models. Engineered to deliver a perfect blend of exceptional efficiency and performance, the petrol variant comes equipped with Idle Start Stop technology and Dual VVT delivering an impressive 60 kW of peak power at 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. In S-CNG mode, the engine generates 51.3 kW@5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm at 2900 rpm. This engine has been tuned to provide excellent low-end torque for comfortable city drives.

The Dazzling New Dzire is India’s Most Fuel-Efficient Sedan* with a fuel economy of 24.79 km/l^ in Petrol MT and 33.73 km/kg^ in S-CNG mode, marking an 11% and 8% improvement, respectively, as compared to the previous model.

For those seeking the perfect blend of convenience and efficiency, the All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also available with an option of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) that returns a fuel economy of 25.71 km/l^. The S-CNG variants of the All-New Dzire are only available with 5-speed manual transmission.

The Z-Series engine offers up to 11% lower CO2 emissions than the previous model, thanks to improved thermal efficiency of the Z-Series engine.

The All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a new suspension setup translating into a smoother drive experience. Introduction of a new hydraulic clutch system offers seamless gear transitions that further enhances the overall drive experience.

Cutting-edge safety: Reliable, robust and secure

The All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a 5 Star GNCAP safety rating is engineered on the advanced 5th generation HEARTECT platform and incorporates a reinforced chassis with the usage of High Tensile Steel and Ultra High Tensile Steel in the body shell offering enhanced structural integrity for a secure and robust driving experience.

Standard safety features include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program1* (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist, an AntiLock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. Additionally, 3point seat belts with reminders for all passengers for all-around protection, reinforcing the All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s commitment to safety.

#Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android, Android Auto™, Google, Google Play and others are trademarks of Google Inc.

*Claim verified by JATO Dynamics 8th October 2024

^Fuel-efficiency as certified by test agency under Rule 115 of CMVR, 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989).

1*Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) is the registered trademark of Daimler AG.

2*Monthly rental under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe includes cost of vehicle, registration, maintenance, insurance, and road-side assistance

3*Claim verified by JATO Dynamics on as on 17th October 2024

4* As per GNCAP testing protocol. All New Dzire has 5 Star rating in AOP and 4 Star rating in COP

Images used are for illustration purposes only. The accessories and features mentioned may be applicable for specific models/variants only. Colours may vary from actual body colour due to printing on paper.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki