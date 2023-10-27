Maruti Suzuki financial results Q2 and H1 FY 2023-24

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period Q2 (July-September) FY2023-24

Highlights: Q2 (July-September), FY 2023-24

The Company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sale volume, net sales and net profit in this quarter.

During the quarter 552,055 vehicles were sold. Sales in the domestic market were 482,731 units while 69,324 cars were exported. The same period in the previous year had seen total sales of 517,395 units comprising 454,200 units in domestic and 63,195 units in export markets.

During the quarter, the Company registered net sales of INR 355,351 million against INR 285,435 million in the same period the previous year owing to higher sales volume and product mix.

The net profit for the quarter was INR 37,165 million, an increase of 80.3% over INR 20,615 million in Q2FY 2022-23. This was on account of higher Net Sales, softening of commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.

Highlights: H1 (April-September), FY 2023-24

In H1FY2023-24, the Company recorded its highest-ever half-yearly sales volume, net sales and net profit.

The Company sold a total of 1,050,085 units during the period, a growth of 6.6% over H1FY2022-23. Sales in the domestic market stood at 917,543 units and exports at 132,542 units.

The Company registered net sales of INR 663,803 million in H1FY2023-24 as compared to INR 538,298 million in H1FY2022-23.

The Company made a net profit of INR 62,016 million in H1FY2023-24 as against INR 30,743 million in H1FY2022-23.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki