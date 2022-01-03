Maruti Suzuki exports 205,450 vehicles in 2021; highest ever in a calendar year

Creating another new record, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that it has exported 205,450 vehicles in CY 2021. This is the highest ever export figure in any calendar year by the Company

Announcing the new milestone, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki , said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to Government of India’s vision of Make in India for the world . This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times. We stand committed to live upto the trust placed by our global customers on us and will continue to delight them.”

Maruti Suzuki started exports of its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, the Company has exported over 21.85 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki’s vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighboring regions.

Maruti Suzuki currently exports around 15 models including the most recent additions Jimny, Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader and the All-New Celerio. The top five exports models in 2021 include Baleno, Dzire, Swift, Spresso and Brezza.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki