Marelli joins Plug and Play’s startup ecosystem, to strengthen collaboration with startups

Leading automotive supplier, Marelli, today announced its partnership in mobility with Plug and Play, LLC, a global innovation platform that brings together the best startups with the world’s largest corporations. Through this partnership, Marelli will strengthen its connections with selected startups, enabling the company to accelerate its innovation capabilities for future mobility technologies and solutions.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play now has a global footprint in over 25 locations. The company has developed a unique ecosystem of start-ups and entrepreneurs, and runs “Accelerator Programs” which is a limited-time program for major companies to collaborate and invest in startups as part of open innovation across a range of industries.

Through the Acceleration Program, Marelli can strengthen its connection to the startup sector through one-on-one meetings, deal flow sessions and networking. Access will be targeted and based on a strict selection criteria relating to startups that are focused on the development of unique and advanced mobility technologies.

Ryoichi Hori, Center Head of Global Technology Center, Marelli, said,

“We are very excited about this partnership. Now we are focusing on developing solutions can contribute to future mobility society through strengthening multiple technology domains including autonomous driving, connected system, interior experience, electrification and green technology. In particular, “Intelligent Cabin” is a critical solution to embody future connected system and comfortable interior experience. The partnership with Plug and Play will strengthen our capabilities to create innovative Human-Machine Interface through the collaboration with cutting-edge startups in Silicon Valley.”

SOURCE: Marelli