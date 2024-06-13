Mahle SmartBike Systems launches its new system X30

Mahle SmartBike Systems, the eBike company of automotive component supplier Mahle, has launched its new X30 drive system for eBikes

Mahle SmartBike Systems, the eBike company of automotive component supplier Mahle, has launched its new X30 drive system for eBikes. The new Mahle X30 consists of motor, battery, HMI (human machine Interface) and other components and extends the X-Series system platform. The highlight is the new motor. This is a robust and functional unit that maintains the light, sport, and intelligent DNA characteristic of all Mahle products, offering both balanced and versatile assistance.This new hub motor is designed to provide great performance on any terrain, with a 45 Nm torque (compared to a mid-drive motor) and weighs just 1.9kg. The Mahle X30 has therefore set a new standard for hub motors and has once again revolutionized the market for lightweight eBike systems. Its highly advanced technology makes it suitable for all riders, whether on the road, in the city or on tracks. It is even suitable for kids eBikes. The new Mahle X30 is also compatible with all the components, accessories, and digital environment of the Mahle X20 system, which means that the complete system can be equipped with Pulsar ONE, eShifters, HMI, iX2 or iX3 batteries and External Battery eX1 (e185).

As a leading supplier of lightweight eBike solutions with many years of development experience, Mahle SmartBike Systems is committed to development and innovation. With Mahle X30, the company has launched a versatile, robust, functional and technologically advanced system that will markedly change the world of lightweight eBike systems.

Mahle X30 System combines lightweight innovation with robust versatility, providing individual support for diverse riding conditions and significantly improving the riding experience.

New motor, same ecosystem:

Mahle X30 System can be integrated perfectly with the X20 components and existing digital ecosystems, guaranteeing uncompromising compatibility. This compatibility enables seamless upgrades and access to advanced features, maintaining consistent performance across the X Series.

The design of this rear hub motor allows for perfect system synergy as a result of lower energy losses, increasing energy efficiency by 15% compared with a mid-drive motor, allowing the user’s activity to be extended in an environmentally friendly way up to a distance of almost 190 km.

In addition, the versatility provided by the X Series platform allows bicycle brands to build eBikes with a pedal assist sensor or with a cadence and torque sensor, creating different riding experiences.

One of the innovations of this system is that the installation of the torque sensor allows for a much more precise watt analysis, enabling the motor to respond to the rider’s needs at all times. Also, our technology together with AI and machine learning means that the eBike learns from the rider’s behavior and adapts to both riders and their environment.

The Mahle X30 System is customized according to the DNA of the bike brand that implements it on its models, as well as by discipline and, customer philosophy. The motor mapping is defined together with the manufacturer concerned and implemented on the eBikes at the end of the production line. This leads into a special bike and riding experience on each different brand, behaving differently even when using the same system.

The launch of the new Mahle X30 System is associated with renown partners in the bike industry such as Bianchi in road, Husqvarna and Stevens, among others.

