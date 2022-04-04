Mahindra showcases its wide range of electric vehicles at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave 2022

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, is showcasing its wide range of electric vehicles at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave with the display of Treo auto, Treo Zor Delivery Van, Treo Tipper variant, e Alfa Mini Tipper variant, and Atom quadricycle - the new age electric urban mobility solution for smart India’s last-mile connectivity needs

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, is showcasing its wide range of electric vehicles at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave with the display of Treo auto, Treo Zor Delivery Van, Treo Tipper variant, e Alfa Mini Tipper variant, and Atom quadricycle – the new age electric urban mobility solution for smart India’s last-mile connectivity needs. Mahindra is the No.1 player in the electric three-wheeler category with a 73.4% market share*. The Mahindra range of electric three-wheelers is customers’ preferred choice across India.

This is the first time that Atom, the only electric quadricycle in India, is being showcased post the 2020 Auto Expo. Atom is designed to appeal to a new India and change the face of last-mile connectivity. It offers a combination of clean, comfortable, and smart attributes. Powered by Mahindra’s latest electric drive system, Atom has a spacious interior. Further, the monocoque body offers a safe enclosure for occupants. Atom also comes equipped with telematics connectivity for effective fleet management. The launch of Atom is scheduled for this financial year.

The Maharashtra State Environment and Tourism Minister Shri Aaditya Thackeray said Pune is an auto hub and, therefore, an ideal venue for the conclave. The conclave is jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). The organisers have facilitated an RTO booth to ensure hassle-free registration of vehicles, and also bank kiosks to provide easy financing options.

Along with the Atom, the Mahindra e Alfa Mini Tipper will also be showcased to the public for the first time. The vehicle is based on the successful and rugged e Alfa Mini platform. The vehicle is unique in the way that it has a partition split for the wet as well as the dry garbage. It offers a GPS tracking system and a gradeability of seven degrees. The tipping angle is 40 degrees. The e Alfa Mini Tipper also comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and has a driving range of 80 km on a single charge. It offers a loading capacity of 310 kg.

Another three-wheeler EV that is making its public debut is the Mahindra Treo Tipper. This lithium-ion three-wheeler is based on the popular Mahindra Treo platform and has a payload of 578 kg without the waste bin. The Treo Tipper also boasts the best-in-industry power and torque of 8 kW and 42 Nm, respectively. The charging time is just 3 hours and 50 minutes for a full charge. A three-year, 80,000 km warranty is also being offered.

Speaking about the event, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, said, “Mahindra provides the widest choice of products to its customers. We are the number one electric automaker in the country and the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave 2022 provides a great platform to not only showcase technologically advanced vehicles but also allows customers to experience them firsthand.”



*As per FY ’22, SIAM data for electric three-wheelers

SOURCE: Mahindra