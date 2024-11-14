Mahindra Sets New Safety Benchmarks as Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 Earn 5-Star Bharat- NCAP Rating

Thar ROXX becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to secure 5-star Bharat-NCAP Rating, achieving the highest points for any ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, continues its legacy of building safe SUVs with another significant milestone. Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 have all secured the coveted 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), reinforcing Mahindra’s long-standing commitment to engineering SUVs that prioritise occupant safety while delivering exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology

Thar ROXX has made history by becoming the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating, achieving the highest overall score by any ICE vehicle in Bharat-NCAP testing. It earned an outstanding 31.09/32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 in child occupant protection (COP).

Latest C-SUV sensation, XUV 3XO, scored 29.36/32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 43/49 in child occupant protection (COP), underscoring Mahindra’s commitment to building India’s safest SUVs. Meanwhile, the XUV400 achieved an impressive 30.377/32 for AOP and 43/49 for COP, making it one of the safest electric vehicles on Indian roads.

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, safety has always been at the core of our product development, and we have trailblazed our way to achieving the highest safety standards on Indian roads. The 5-star Bharat-NCAP ratings for the Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 reaffirm our mission to create world-class SUVs that offer both outstanding performance and unmatched safety. From pioneering the introduction of six airbags in 2011 to now leading the charge with multiple 5-star-rated vehicles, we continue to set new benchmarks for safety across all segments. As India’s safety norms evolve, Mahindra will continue to push the envelope, ensuring highest safety standards for its SUVs.”

This accomplishment firmly places these SUVs among Mahindra’s growing family of 5-star rated vehicles, including the XUV700 and Scorpio-N, all of which reflect Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to safety as a core pillar of SUV design.

Key Safety Features:

Thar ROXX: Pioneering Safety in Body-on-Frame SUVs

Thar ROXX, Mahindra’s rugged body-on-frame SUV, is engineered for maximum protection and equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. It includes six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, ensuring robust occupant protection. Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor, provide enhanced situational awareness on and off the road. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety, enhancing control and peace of mind for every journey.

XUV 3XO: Setting New Standards in Compact SUV Safety

Built with high-strength steel, the XUV 3XO offers 35 standard safety features designed to protect occupants in every scenario. Key safety elements include six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor to improve visibility and prevent collisions. XUV 3XO also features Level 2 ADAS, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Keep Assist. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and all-around disc brakes provide exceptional control and stopping power, establishing XUV 3XO as a standout in compact SUV safety. With its 5-star Child Safety rating, it underscores Mahindra’s commitment to building family-safe vehicles.

XUV400: Leading the Charge in Electric SUV Safety

Mahindra’s first electric SUV, the XUV400, is equipped with a range of essential safety features, including six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and all-around disc brakes to ensure comprehensive occupant protection. Its reverse camera with adaptive guidelines enhances driver awareness and control, reinforcing the XUV400’s reputation as a safe and reliable electric SUV for Indian roads. The XUV400’s 5-star Child Safety rating further highlights Mahindra’s focus on protecting the most vulnerable passengers.

