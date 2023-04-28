Mahindra LMM ends FY’23 as the no.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer

Electric 3-wheelers are one of the leading contributors in automobile electrification in the country

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has ended FY’23 as the No.1* electric 3-wheeler manufacturer. LMM recently, did the ground-breaking for a new manufacturing unit at its existing plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana. Electric 3-wheelers are one of the leading contributors in automobile electrification in the country with their unmatched Total Cost of Ownership, excellent savings, noiseless and pollution-free drive. These EVs will help accelerate India’s emission goals of going carbon neutral by 2070.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India, has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for certification of Domestic Value Addition (DVA) under the PLI-Auto Scheme. M&M is the Champion OEM in the PLI-Auto Scheme and is participating through its wide range of electric 3- and 4-wheelers. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aims to provide financial incentives to enable scale and build a reliable as well as strong supply chain in areas of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products, while generating additional employment opportunities.

M&M welcomes the release of this SOP which will provide clarity to the PLI applicants and allow them to apply for their products’ certification with the testing agencies. We appreciate the consultative process followed by the MHI to develop these guidelines. Further, the power given by MHI to testing agencies to relax the provisions of the SOP acknowledges the complexity of the supply chain of the automotive industry and this is a welcome move.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “Mahindra is one of the leading players in electrification of last mile mobility, and we appreciate the support of the Indian Government to promote EVs through the PLI scheme as well as the release of these SOPs. The PLI will help us introduce more sustainable, technology-driven, and affordable 3-wheeler EVs in India and contribute to a greener future for all”.

*As per Vahan Data

SOURCE: Mahindra