Mahindra launches the XUV 3XO – the ‘New Disruptor’ in compact SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the XUV 3XO

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the XUV 3XO, with prices starting from ₹7.49 Lakh. Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unmatched safety. The XUV 3XO represents Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and excellence, culminating in an SUV that truly represents #EverythingYouWantAndMore.

The XUV 3XO was conceptualised at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, and engineered and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai. The XUV 3XO represents the world-class capabilities of Mahindra’s global design and engineering team. Built at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art facility in Nashik using advanced manufacturing processes, it offers customers a high-quality SUV that is robust and engineered to last.

Appealing to multiple segments XUV 3XO transcends the expectations of the new-age SUV buyers. Each variant is tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of its respective segment, making the XUV 3XO a true category disruptor.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With the launch of the XUV 3XO, starting at an attractive price of ₹ 7.49 Lakh, Mahindra is redefining what an SUV can be. Engineered to deliver ‘Everything you want & more,’ the XUV 3XO is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of customers. From those upgrading from a hatchback to their first SUV to luxury seekers looking for high-end features at a competitive price, the XUV 3XO offers a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, and performance. Each variant is a strategic response to the nuanced needs of different customer segments, effectively making each variant a disruptor in its segment.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The XUV 3XO exemplifies Mahindra’s dedication to blending top-tier safety, cutting-edge technology and thrilling performance with standout design. Built on a durable, well-tested platform, it is engineered to meet the highest global safety standards, including the B-NCAP. The XUV 3XO also meets the benchmarks established by our XUV700 – offering best-in-class forward visibility and the quietness of its gasoline variant is comparable to that of the gasoline. With superior drivetrain options, robust Level 2 ADAS features, a comprehensive suite of safety equipment, and advanced technological enhancements, the XUV 3XO is crafted to deliver a driving experience that’s exhilarating, secure, and ahead of its class.”

The XUV 3XO has been designed, developed, and engineered to meet rigorous global standards, ensuring that it delivers exceptional quality and performance to our customers. Mahindra will be introducing the XUV 3XO in global markets, details will be announced shortly.

The XUV 3XO’s bookings will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from May 15, 2024. The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024, ensuring that customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible.

More about the XUV 3XO

Standout Design

The XUV 3XO introduces a bold, athletic silhouette that commands attention. It features a distinctive front fascia with a piano black finish on the grille and LED Headlamps, LED DRLs and LED Fog Lamps. At the rear, the infinity LED tail lamp emphasises the wide and stable stance of the XUV 3XO.

XUV 3XO’s interiors complement its striking exterior with a blend of premiumness and modernity. Its cabin boasts premium Ivory colour interiors with a Soft touch leatherette dashboard that extends to the door trims, and leatherette seat upholstery to elevate the sense of sophistication. Leather accents on the steering wheel, gear knob, and front armrest further enhance the premium feel.

SUV Command Seating

The SUV’s credentials are further enhanced by its longest-in-class bonnet, adding a sense of robustness and forward motion. With a command seating position, eye level at 1398 mm above the ground, the XUV 3XO offers best-in-class forward visibility of 23.7, similar to the XUV 700. Bold wheel arches and large tyres underscore its ruggedness, with the largest tyre outside diameter (OD) in its class, contributing to a formidable stance. The impressive ground clearance, calibrated approach and departure angles, and best-in-class water wading depth amplify the XUV 3XO’s SUVness factor. Complementing these features are the segment-leading R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, which further accentuate its authoritative presence.

Eye Point to Ground (mm) Forward Visibility Bonnet Length (mm) Ground Clearance (mm) Approach Angle Departure Angle Water Wading Depth (mm) 1398 23.7° 1033 201 23.4° 39.6° 350

Safe Cocoon

Safety is paramount in the XUV 3XO, ensured by the extensive use of high-strength steel and 35 standard safety features. Engineered to achieve the highest B-NCAP safety rating, the XUV 3XO sets new standards in vehicle safety, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones on every journey.

Additional cutting-edge safety technologies include a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor, new-generation Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with hill hold control and hill descent control, ensuring superior control in challenging driving conditions. Furthermore, the vehicle comes standard with 6 airbags, 4 disc brakes, 3-point seat belts and seat-belt reminder for all seats along with passenger airbag on/off for child safety, ISO-FIX child seats with top-tether, among others, providing comprehensive protection for all occupants.

These features underscore the XUV 3XO’s commitment to safety, establishing it as a leader in its class for both active and passive safety systems.

Drive of Your Life

The XUV 3XO is powered by a lineup of world-class Turbo engines designed for exhilarating performance and superior efficiency. Staying true to the brand’s legacy of offering thrilling performance, both the mStallion TGDi and the Turbo Diesel engines churn out best-in-class power and torque of 96 kW (130 PS) & 230 Nm and 85.8 kW (117 PS) & 300 Nm respectively. Additionally, the mStallion TGDi clocks 0-60 km/h in 4.5 s while offering a segment best fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l* with manual transmission.

The XUV 3XO is equipped with 6-speed AISIN 3rd Gen Automatic Transmission, renowned for its durability and reliability, as evidenced by its successful implementation in the XUV 700, which utilises a transmission from the same family. The transmission offers smooth gear shifts and is optimised to deliver great fuel efficiency as well as a ‘fun to drive’ experience.

Each engine is available with a 6-speed manual gear box and an added option of 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission for the petrol engines and 6-Speed AutoSHIFT+ for the diesel variants.

Engine Type Max Power Max. Torque Transmission Fuel Efficiency* 1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine 96 kW @ 5000 r/min 230 Nm @ 1500-3750 r/min MT 20.1 km/l 6-AT 18.2 km/l 1.2 L mStallion TCMPFi engine 82 kW @ 5000 r/min 200 Nm @ 1500-3500 r/min MT 18.89 km/l 6 – AT 17.96 km/l 1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe 85.8 kW @ 3750 r/min 300 Nm @ 1500-2500 r/min MT 20.6 km/l 6 – AutoSHIFT+ 21.2 km/l

*As per ARAI certification

Ride of Your Life

The XUV 3XO is equipped with an advanced suspension system that includes a MacPherson Strut Fully Independent Front Suspension and a Twist Beam Semi-independent Rear Suspension. This setup ensures a ride quality that is quiet and comfortable, with quietness matching XUV 700. Additionally, the XUV 3XO features first-in-segment three smart steering modes—Comfort, Normal, and Sport. These smart steering modes are available across all powertrains, ensuring that every driver can enjoy a controlled and responsive driving experience, setting a new standard for what drivers can expect from a compact SUV.

The SUV also features custom drive modes—Zip, Zap, and Zoom—specifically in the Petrol Automatic variants, each designed to enhance the driving dynamics on varying terrains by adjusting the vehicle’s performance characteristics. Moreover, the XUV 3XO incorporates MTV-CL (Multi-Tuned Valve Concentric Land) technology within the dampers. This advanced valving technology significantly improves ride and handling performance by optimizing the suspension response to different driving conditions.

Space Where it Counts

The XUV 3XO excels in providing a spacious and comfortable environment for all its occupants. It boasts best-in-class occupant space, which is remarkably generous, comparable even to SUVs a class above. This is complemented by the spacious boot space, which can accommodate up to 364 litre*. Additionally, the XUV 3XO offers best-in-class leg and hip room for 1st and 2nd row passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for all.

Features like a cooled glove box with illumination and a standard 60:40 split in the rear seats ensure convenience and functionality. The front armrest which is standard from the base variant, and integrated with storage, adds to the ergonomic and practical design, making every journey in the XUV 3XO a blend of comfort and class.

Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Occupant Space Couple Distance Leg Room 1st row Leg Room 2nd row Hip room 1st row Hip room 2nd row 3990 1821 1647 (with roof rails) 2600 1729 800 1050 878 1337 1308

*All measurements in mm

Sci-Fi Technology

The XUV 3XO is at the forefront of automotive technology with 80+ Adrenox features, twin 26.03 cm HD screens, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, and built-in Alexa**. The first-in-segment features like a 65 W USB-C charging point and Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold are tailored for tech-savvy users seeking convenience on the go. Adding to the list, an immersive audio experience is created through a Harman Kardon Premium Audio with Amplifier & Sub-woofer that also offers Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer, 9 Band Equalizer, and 4 Ambient Sound Modes.

Additionally, first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS (1R1V) with 10 features ensures enhanced driving assistance and safety measures. The inclusion of radar technology aids the ability to detect obstacles in challenging weather conditions such as heavy rain or dense fog, thereby offering crucial collision warnings and facilitating Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

These cutting-edge features are complemented by the largest-in-class SkyroofTM, which not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also enriches the driving experience. The 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitor further adds to the comfort and convenience of the driver.

*Luggage volume upto roof (ISO V215)

**Features to be updated at a later stage – Android Auto & Apple Car Play and built-in Alexa

Annexure – 1

Variant Walk MX Series:

Variant Walk AX Series:



*Features to be updated at a later stage – Android Auto & Apple Car Play and built-in Alexa

SOURCE: Mahindra