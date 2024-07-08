Mahindra launches mileage guarantee for its entire range of BS6 OBD II trucks

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) a part of the Mahindra Group, continues to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry by announcing a disruptive customer value proposition for their entire BS6 OBD II range of BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO & JAYO range of HCV, ICV & LCV trucks

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) a part of the Mahindra Group, continues to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry by announcing a disruptive customer value proposition for their entire BS6 OBD II range of BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO & JAYO range of HCV, ICV & LCV trucks. This industry first initiative of ‘Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back’ is introduced to address the challenges posed by rising fuel prices and evolving regulatory standards.

The new range includes the proven 7.2L mPower Engine (HCVs) and mDi Tech Engine (ILCV) with FuelSmart Technology, Mild EGR with a proven After Treatment System that results in lower Ad Blue Consumption, and many other technological advancements, as well as the cutting-edge iMAXX Telematics solution, all of which ensure guaranteed higher mileage. This Mileage guarantee not only includes Fuel efficiency but it’s also a combination of lowest Ad Blue consumption, So truly speaking Mahindra’s mileage guarantee means Best in Class “Fluid Efficiency”

To ensure the efficacy of these enhancements, Mahindra conducted intense fluid efficiency (diesel + Ad Blue) testing across 21 product categories, including 71 models including competitors’ vehicles. During these testing, which lasted over 1 Lakh kilometres and included a variety of load and road conditions, Mahindra reaffirmed its commitment to providing exceptional mileage performance. All these testing was conducted under the supervision of and validated by an independent credible agency. The result reinforced Mahindra’s reputation for dependability and efficiency in the commercial vehicle industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Vinod Sahay – President of Trucks, Buses, CE, Aerospace & Defence Businesses – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Member of Group Executive board, Mahindra Group, said, “The ‘Get More Mileage or Give The Truck Back’ guarantee across the truck range is a landmark move that reflects our superior high-tech expertise, profound understanding of the segment and evolving needs of our customers. This mileage guarantee program is supported by extensive fluid efficiency testing, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. With such initiatives, Mahindra is well-positioned to win over customers and become India’s leading commercial vehicle player.”

Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our vehicles’ superior technological prowess has resulted in higher fluid efficiency. It was in 2016, when we launched Mileage guarantee in BS3 range. Thereafter we continued this in BS4 & BS6 OBD1 and now launching in BS6 OBD2, which will help increasing the profitability of transporters. We have seen an increasing impact on transport clients’ margins as fuel costs rise without corresponding increases in freight rates. We saw the need to improve engine efficiency further in order to meet new standards and exceed customer expectations. The new mileage guarantee, embodied by the motto “Zyada Mileage Nahin toh Truck wapas” will provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Furthermore, Mahindra Trucks has the iMAXX telematics technology, allows real-time monitoring and optimisation of fleet operations. These trucks also include a Driver Information System, which allows for real-time monitoring of vehicle performance and driver conduct, assuring safe and efficient operations. The system gives customers vital information about the functioning of their fleet, allowing them to make educated decisions and maximise profitability.

Mahindra provides unmatched peace of mind with various schemes like 36-hour guaranteed turnaround at the workshop, casualty coverage for drivers of INR five lakhs under the mAahshray program, and 24/7 support in multiple languages for truck drivers in case of emergency.

MTBD’s service network is bolstered by an ever-growing and wide service and spares network comprising over 400 plus touch points, including 80 3S dealerships and over 2900 Roadside assistance service points and Spares network of over 1600 retail outlets on key trucking routes across India.

SOURCE: Mahindra