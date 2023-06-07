Mahindra Group announces appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as Executive Vice President – Group Strategy, joining the Group Executive Board

Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as Executive Vice President, Group Strategy. In this role, Amar will lead the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the Group's overall portfolio of businesses.

Mumbai, June 07, 2023: Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as Executive Vice President, Group Strategy. In this role, Amar will lead the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the Group’s overall portfolio of businesses. The Investor Relations function will also now be a part of Group Strategy. Amar will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.

Speaking about the announcement, Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Amar to the Mahindra Group. Group Strategy is a pivotal force as it works closely with sectors across the Group to drive strong business outcomes. Amar brings great depth of knowledge and experience in financial and operational transformation which will add great value to Group Strategy”.

Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Amar was with Baker Hughes for over six years. In his last role as Senior Vice President – Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has presence in 120+ countries and has $14B in revenues. Prior to this he was with GE for 18 years where he lived and worked in 8 different countries across multiple industry verticals. Amar has used this experience to develop a keen understanding of multiple industries. Amar is an MBA from FMS Delhi and did his Bachelor’s in Economics (Hons) from Hindu College, Delhi University. He lives in Mumbai with his wife and two sons. Amar’s parents run an NGO (Seneh) in Assam which he supports in any way he can.

Commenting on his appointment, Amar said “I am delighted by this opportunity to work for a truly iconic group which is committed to India and its development. As a keen student of management, I have followed the Mahindra group’s story over the years and am very excited to be able to contribute to the groups’ vision and mission. I am grateful to Dr Shah and the Mahindra team for welcoming me into the Mahindra family”

SOURCE: Mahindra