Mahindra Auto Sector sells 32964 vehicles in June 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of June 2021 stood at 32964 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16636 vehicles in June 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16913 vehicles in June 2021. Exports for the month of June 2021 were at 2607 vehicles.
According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With the opening up of the market in a phased manner, we are seeing a boost in demand in both urban and rural and we expect the upward trend in demand to continue across all segments and markets. As we come out of the second wave of the pandemic, by and large our supply chain has stabilized except for the global semiconductor issue, which still continues to be a challenge that we are addressing as top priority”.
Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – June 2021
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|16636
|7958
|109%
|42570
|11703
|264%
|Cars + Vans
|277
|117
|137%
|632
|239
|164%
|Passenger Vehicles
|16913
|8075
|109%
|43202
|11942
|262%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2021
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|LCV <2T
|2654
|1413
|88%
|6043
|1960
|208%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|9693
|8919
|9%
|27123
|13493
|101%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|347
|85
|308%
|868
|134
|548%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)
|750
|13
|5669%
|3065
|52
|5794%
Exports – June 2021
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|F22
|F21
|% Change
|Total Exports
|2607
|853
|206%
|6547
|2070
|216%
SOURCE: Mahindra