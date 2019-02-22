Magna announces fourth quarter and 2018 results and raises quarterly cash dividend by 11%

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
- Record fourth quarter sales of $10.1 billion up 5% from the fourth quarter of 2017
- Cash from operations of $1.6 billion
- Returned $585 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Raised quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.365 per share
Full Year 2018 Highlights
- Record sales of $40.8 billion, up 12% from 2017
- Record diluted earnings per share of $6.61, an increase of 13%
- Record cash from operations of $3.7 billion
- Returned approximately $2.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
Follow this link for full Q4 and 2018 results
SOURCE: Magna