Magesh Srinivasan, Global Head – Connected Car & Artificial Intelligence, HCL Technologies confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Magesh Srinivasan, Global Head – Connected Car & Artificial Intelligence, HCL Technologies has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Magesh Srinivasan leads HCL’s initiatives in autonomous cars, deep learning and smart mobility. Srinivasan is also leading strategic transformational partnerships on next generation projects.

Srinivasan is a graduate of the Executive Programme in General Management from MIT Sloan, US and has previously worked with leading brands such as Bosch, Black&Decker, Sony and Blaupunkt during his 19 year career.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.