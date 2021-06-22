Mack® LR Electric to be spotlighted during WasteExpo 2021

Attendees of WasteExpo 2021 will experience the Mack® LR Electric, Mack’s first refuse model with a fully electric integrated Mack drivetrain, firsthand during the show, June 28-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Mack will host ride-and-drive sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. June 29 and June 30. The Mack LR Electric also will be featured in Mack booth No. 1851 inside the convention center, where attendees will be able to learn more about Mack’s electric refuse truck.

“We’re pleased to offer customers and show attendees an opportunity to test drive the Mack LR Electric refuse truck, which offers zero emissions and an extremely quiet ride,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “We look forward to the start of serial production later this year.”

The vehicle features twin electric motors with a combined output of 448 continuous horsepower. The powertrain delivers 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque available from zero RPM, which is fed through a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission to Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles. Four NMC (Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, offer vehicle propulsion and power for all onboard accessories, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits.

The three-mode regenerative braking system accounts for the refuse truck’s increasing load throughout the day and helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day.

The Mack LR battery electric vehicle was introduced as a prototype at WasteExpo 2018. Mack delivered demonstrator pre-production Mack LR Electric vehicles in 2020 to the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the world’s largest sanitation department, and Republic Services, an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal, which is testing the LR Electric model on a residential collection route in Hickory, North Carolina.

Identified by a copper Bulldog hood ornament mounted to the front of the truck to signify its fully electric powertrain, the Mack LR Electric model will be built at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Mack Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from a number of manufacturers, allowing the truck to be tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Customers will be able to choose from the same driver/passenger side driving configurations, seating choices and door options offered on the diesel-powered LR.

SOURCE: Mack