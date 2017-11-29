Lynk & Co is go! 01 SUV becomes world’s fastest selling car

Lynk & Co – the connected and shareable mobility brand designed and engineered in Sweden, announces the start of sales through innovative online subscriptions, retail boutiques and stores – just one year after the company’s birth.

Lynk & Co’s first online store, which opened for ‘pre-sales’ on 17 November, received 6,000 orders for the 01 in just 2 minutes 17 seconds, exceeding all expectations in a record sales start.

With the planned three-day pre-sales event completely sold out in just 137 seconds, the Lynk & Co 01 has become the fastest selling car in the world, ahead of the official volume sales start on 28 November.

Alain Visser, Senior Vice President of Lynk & Co:

“We announced the birth of Lynk & Co almost exactly one year ago. Now, just 12 months later, we start sales of our connected and shareable 01 SUV in record fashion. Whether you choose to join online or in store, we promise a unique and enjoyable experience.

Online, it couldn’t be more simple, we have replicated the in-store experience and simplicity of choice with our unique ‘explorator’ carousel. Just stop on the car you like and subscribe online – it’s as simple as that, as Chinese customers have proven during our pre-sale event.

We are immensely proud at the speed and scale of our launch. We promised to disrupt and shake things up, and now, the journey really begins.”

From 28 November, sales officially start with some 150 brand boutiques and stores about to open across China, where visitors will be greeted in sociable and open surroundings that include a café-bar, cinema and children’s play area.

Lynk & Co has abandoned the traditional automotive concept of base models, entry points and endless options lists. Inspired by the worlds of fashion and technology, trim levels and optional extras are replaced with a simple selection of fully equipped, one price collections.

Prices for the first collections of the 01 are announced today for the Chinese market only, and start from RMB158,800, rising to RMB202,800.

The first collections of Chinese specification 01 SUVs feature Volvo-derived petrol engines. When production for Europe commences, new electrified powertrains will feature as standard with more technology and connectivity functions also added. Prices in Europe will be higher than those of the first generation of collections revealed in China.

Alain Visser adds:

“Online and in our stores, we take away the anxiety of ticking options boxes and the pressure of selecting the right specification. We want to break down the barriers to car ownership. No complicated combinations or decisions to make, and no negotiating. Our fixed price offering, subscription model, free connectivity and lifetime warranty take care of all the boring and complicated details, allowing the customer to focus on the fun stuff.”

At the core of the Lynk & Co brand is connectivity. Customers will find a range of connected technologies on offer in the vehicles, from a sharing function with the world’s first in-car share button, to wireless charging and a dedicated Lynk & Co app store – all aimed at making life easier on the move. Described as a ‘smartphone on wheels’, all models come with a large central touchscreen and telematics systems – always connected to the internet and the car’s own cloud.

Designed and engineered by an international team in Gothenburg, Sweden, Lynk & Co has a European heart and soul, and a refreshing approach to the automotive business model as a new urban mobility brand. Personalised services, an open API (Application Programming Interface – the first in automotive to be ‘open’), unrivalled connectivity, vehicle sharing, e-commerce, simple, subscription-based ownership, and the first dedicated app store for cars – these are the key offerings of Lynk & Co.

With its new range of state-of-the-art cars, and simple, hassle-free ownership options at accessible price points, Lynk & Co aims to challenge and redesign the way in which automotive products are bought, owned and used across the world.

