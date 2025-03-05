Luminar technology selected on new, fully electric Volvo ES90

The New Volvo ES90 marks the second Volvo car model to feature Luminar’s technology, following the successful launch and customer delivery of the Volvo EX90 SUV

Luminar, a leading global automotive technology company announced that Luminar’s technology will be equipped in the new Volvo ES90, which is slated for production this year. This marks the second Volvo car model to feature Luminar’s technology, following the successful launch of the automaker’s flagship SUV, the Volvo EX90, which is now being delivered to customers.

“We’re proud to be selected in conjunction with industry leaders like NVIDIA for a second global automotive launch as Volvo Cars expands its new lineup,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “The Volvo ES90 will help scale our safety critical technology at a time when consumers, automakers, and regulators alike are demanding the most advanced sensing capabilities in their roadmaps — and this is just the beginning.”

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges with high precision and fidelity. Coupled with advanced sensors such as radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR continuously scans the environment in front of the car, enabling an accurate and high-precision estimate of the shape and size of objects in three-dimensional understanding of the surroundings, helping expand the safety margins.

Luminar’s LiDAR technology does not rely on light like a camera, which makes it especially superior at night, where a disproportionate number of accidents may occur. It can detect pedestrians at up to 250-meter distances and something as small and dark as a tire on a black road 120 meters ahead, all while traveling at highway speeds.

As a pioneer and leader in safety, Volvo Cars is introducing advanced driver assistance features using the state-of-the-art sensors set including LiDAR on ES90. Expanding the partnership to integrate LiDAR technology into a product that redefines the large premium Volvo car for the electrical age, will expose a new category of car buyer to this advanced technology. The Volvo ES90 will use the latest SPA2 platform that underpins the Volvo EX90, with Luminar’s LiDAR seamlessly integrated into the roofline of the vehicle. Coupled with other advanced sensors such as radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the LiDAR on the Volvo ES90 will help further improve safety for everyone in and around the car.

SOURCE: Luminar