LogiMAT 2023: Hella presents innovative lighting technology and sensor solutions in Stuttgart

Hella presents numerous product solutions for material handling, safe working conditions and improved comfort as well as increased efficiency at the leading trade fair for intralogistics

Hella, the lighting and electronics expert operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA, will be presenting innovative lighting and electronics solutions at this year’s LogiMAT in Stuttgart (25 to 27 April) in Hall 10, Stand C71. LogiMAT is the leading international trade fair for distribution, material and information flow. The highlights at the Hella stand, which presents itself in the design of the FORVIA umbrella brand for the first time this year, include a brand-new model of the tried-and-tested S series of work lamps, proven sensor technologies as well as tailor-made lighting technology solutions.

Hella’s S series work lamps on display at the trade fair have been in use in the industry since 2021 and are considered a reliable and robust lighting solution for demanding work environments. For the first time Hella will present the expansion of the S series to include the Ultra Beam product family. The Ultra Beam work lamp will be available on the market from summer and, with 4,400 lumens, offers the highest light output of the

S series. At the same time, it sets new standards in energy efficiency. The light distributions were developed specifically for applications on off-highway vehicles, such as forklifts and vehicles from the material handling sector.

Another Hella highlight at LogiMAT 2023 is the innovative VISIOTECH lighting technology solution. With VISIOTECH projection technology, communication by light is possible. For example, warning symbols for marking danger zones can be projected onto surfaces, which increases safety and comfort in everyday work. Visitors can experience the innovative VISIOTECH technology live at the Hella stand, among other things on the Hella Module 50 LED Spot. For example, the warning light is able to project a circular warning spot onto the ground or the working area. Thus, people are warned of approaching vehicles in good time and occupational safety is significantly increased.

In addition to lighting technology, Hella, as one of the leading suppliers of sensor solutions, will also be presenting its 77 GHz radar sensor at LogiMAT 2023, which is used in state-of-the-art driver assistance systems and helps to increase road safety. The sensor enables 360° detection of moving objects such as pedestrians or vehicles as well as stationary surrounding objects. Due to the small dimensions and the good transmission properties of the 77 GHz technology, the sensors can be mounted or integrated in a concealed manner behind the bumper or on the side of the vehicle. Thanks to the special chip architecture, digital components as well as self-diagnosis systems can be integrated in addition to components for transmitting/receiving. The Hella 77 GHz radar sensors have protection classes IP 6K7 and IP 6K9K.

Experience Hella’s lighting and electronics solutions from 25 to 27 April 2023 at LogiMAT in Stuttgart. You will find our stand C71 in the Material Handling area in Hall 10.

SOURCE: Hella