Leyland Trucks builds 100,000th DAF CF / XF truck

Leyland Trucks has completed the build of its 100,000th DAF CF / XF truck: a CF 530 ‘FAT’ 6×4 drawbar chassis. The truck is part of a batch of four vehicles ordered by DAF Trucks Australia and is shortly to be exported, spec’d for the country’s fuel tanker market.

The state-of-the-art Leyland production facility has been producing DAF-branded commercial vehicles since the late eighties. Nowadays, Leyland Trucks builds the full range of market-leading DAF LF, CF and XF chassis in any configuration. Most of the CF and XF trucks that leave the assembly line are produced for Right Hand Drive markets, such as the UK and Australia. The plant recently received the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2020 for increasing exports by almost 50% over the last three years.

Landmark moment

“This 100,000th CF and XF truck produced at the Leyland Assembly Plant is a hugely significant milestone for Leyland Trucks,” said Leyland Trucks managing director Brennan Gourdie. “There is a proud heritage of truck building in the UK and at Leyland, culminating with the production of the current line-up of DAF trucks today. 100,000 CF and XF chassis is a landmark moment representing an exceptional commitment from everyone here at Leyland and from the wider DAF organization world-wide.”

SOURCE: DAF