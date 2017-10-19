Lexus launches all-new ‘LS’

Lexus CoDrive advanced driving assist technology that can lead to automated driving*18

Lexus CoDrive adds Lane Change Assist to the basic functions of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist to provide steering support that is in line with the intentions of the driver and lane-changing support on highways or motor-vehicle-only roadways. By providing seamless driving support on roads with many curves or in traffic jams, Lexus CoDrive largely decreases driver burden. It coordinates with the LS’s large HUD and multi-information display to clearly notify the driver of the state of support provided.

Lane Tracing Assist *18 Lane Tracing Assist provides lane-keeping support by way of steering control when Adaptive Cruise Control is in operation. In addition to lane line detection by way of a camera, tracing of the path of the vehicle ahead enables assistance even when lane lines cannot be recognized, such as in low-speed driving in congestion when there is little distance to the preceding vehicle. If the speed of entering a curve is found, based on navigation data, to be too fast, the driver is alerted by way of the LS’s HUD and multi-information display, and the vehicle is automatically slowed down. Lane Change Assist *18 Lane Change Assist, which uses driver manipulation of the turning signal as a cue to activate, supports lane changes by monitoring the surrounding road environment and, at the appropriate timing, controls steering, as well as acceleration and deceleration.

Driver Emergency Stop Assist (coordinated with Lane Tracing Assist) *18

If non-operation by the driver continues during use of Lane Tracing Assist on a motor-vehicle-only roadway, Driver Emergency Stop Assist supports the driver through audio and visual alerts and gentle deceleration. It then activates the vehicle’s hazard lamps and horn to alert those outside the vehicle to help prevent or reduce damage to the vehicle or to others, while slowing and eventually stopping the vehicle within its lane. After stopping, it unlocks doors and activates an automatic HELPNET connection for a rescue request, contributing to early driver rescue.

Two-stage Adaptive High-beam System*18

With eight LED lights at the top and 16 below (on each side), the Two-stage Adaptive High-beam System provides optimal lighting by way of separate on/off control of each row of LEDs, enabling finer control of light strength and distance compared to the existing LED-based Adaptive High-beam System. This allows higher frequency of high-beam driving and the illumination of road signs without blinding preceding or oncoming vehicles, thus contributing to improved nighttime visibility. It also provides excellent lateral visibility by simultaneously turning on the left and right LED cornering lamps when the vehicle is traveling at low speeds, such as during departure, thus supporting confirmation of the presence of pedestrians.

Front Cross Traffic Alert*18

To help prevent collisions at intersections, Front Cross Traffic Alert is meant to detect forward cross-traffic vehicles. It uses forward direction radar and is the first in the world*19 to alert drivers of the direction from which a cross-traffic vehicle is approaching the immediate intersection. Alerts are displayed using the LS’s large HUD. If the vehicle proceeds regardless of the presence of an approaching vehicle in cross traffic, warnings are also issued by a buzzer and the LS’s multi-information display.

Road Sign Assist*18

Road Sign Assist acquires road sign information using a camera and navigation maps and then displays such using the LS’s HUD and multi-information display, thus reducing driver failure to recognize signs and encouraging safe driving.