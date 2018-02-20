Lexus at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Lexus announced today that it will present its new UX crossover in world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, on March 6.

The luxury brand will also host the European premiere of the RX L, a new version of Lexus’ best-selling RX crossover, featuring three rows of seats. This new model provides comfortable accommodation for up to seven people in its cabin, with a flexible seating arrangement that also allows for excellent load-carrying flexibility. The RX L’s versatile interior has been achieved with an extension of 110mm in the RX’s overall length, while maintaining the crossover’s stylish, coupe-like profile.

In addition, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept, first revealed at the Detroit motor show in early January, will be making its European debut.

Other Lexus highlights at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will include the Special Edition RC F coupe, created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lexus F and the RC F SPORT Black Edition.

The Lexus Press Conference with the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, will take place on March 6 at 10am at the Lexus stand in hall 4.