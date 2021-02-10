LEVC arrives in Austria

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) launches into the Austrian market with the appointment of Grünzweig Automobil GmbH. The dealership is based near Austria’s capital city of Vienna and will offer full sales and service support for LEVC’s growing product range – TX taxi, TX shuttle and VN5 electric van. ​

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: ​

“Growing our presence in Europe is a major focus of LEVC’s export strategy and I’m pleased to add another important new market to our network with the appointment of Grünzweig Automobil GmbH in Austria. There is increasing demand for TX shuttle in European cities and a clear sales opportunity for our new VN5 electric van and we plan to have more than 50 dealer locations in place across Europe by the end of 2021​.​”​

Changes to tax (NoVA) for commercial vehicles come into force in July 2021 in Austria, lining up an anticipated spike in demand for vans offering an electric powertrain in order for customers to avoid extra charges. The two main models currently made by LEVC, the TX and VN5, are exempt from NoVA payments in Austria. In anticipation of becoming an LEVC specialist, Grünzweig Automobil GmbH is also installing fast charger equipment at its dealership.​

Andreas Grünzweig, Managing Director of Grünzweig Automobil GmbH, said

“​We are the first to offer the sustainable electric vehicles of LEVC to the Austrian market. Alongside our new partner, we are investing in innovative and sustainable mobility. We are constantly optimising our processes and resources as we embrace the future and demand for electric vehicles. The VN5 in particular gives customers a great opportunity to buy into clean and efficient transport for the delivery sector. We look forward to an exciting collaboration with LEVC.”​

Martin Rada, Managing Director LEVC Europe, said:

“With Grünzweig Automobil GmbH we have found a professional and experienced partner based in Vienna who shares our passion for future mobility solutions. Demand for zero-emission capable vehicles is growing rapidly in Austria, particularly in its capital city, and I look forward to working with Grünzweig to establish our brand and products in this progressive market.”

LEVC is seeing growth in demand for its TX in Europe, as taxi operators and on demand shuttle services switch to greener mobility solutions. TX and TX shuttle are powered by LEVC’s proven and innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 63 miles (101km) yet with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km). Based on the iconic London ‘black cab’, these TX models feature a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, is already on sale in the UK and will be launched in Europe from Spring 2021. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. VN5 can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km)* and, with up to 5.5m capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg.

With 19 dealer partners already in place, the expansion of LEVC’s footprint in Europe continues across continental Europe this year, with further network growth planned in markets including Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Greece and Italy. There will be more than 50 dealers in place in key European locations by the end of 2021 and the combined sales volume in the region is forecast to be higher than LEVC’s home market in the UK in 2022.

​* Figures in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures, October 2020.

SOURCE: LEVC