LEVC appoints first dealer in Hungary

Gábor Gablini, owner of Gablini Automotive Group, said:

“Gablini Automotive Group is excited to represent LEVC in Hungary. LEVC is known for its premium quality electric vehicles, while innovation and caring for a sustainable future is one of the cornerstones of Gablini Automotive Group. We are the first company in Hungary to start selling modern electric vehicles. We think that there is a demand for range extender LCV and taxi vehicles in Hungary, where the premium quality of the interior is a decisive factor. That is why we think that LEVC’s new, innovative products fit perfectly into our portfolio.”

