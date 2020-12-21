LEVC appoints first dealer in Hungary

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces its entrance into the Hungarian market with the appointment of its first dealer, Gablini Automotive Group. Located in the capital city of Budapest, the dealer group will provide full sales and after sales support for LEVC’s TX taxi and TX Shuttle and, from Spring 2021, the brand’s new electric van, VN5.
Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:
“Hungary has a clear e-mobility vision, with a number of incentives schemes in place to encourage operators to make the switch to zero emissions vehicles. In partnership with the Gablini Automotive Group, I look forward to establishing our brand and products in this progressive market.”
LEVC’s unique eCity technology offers numerous benefits for electric vehicle drivers in Hungary. The ‘green license plate’ in the country allows owners of EVs to save money with car tax exemption or rebates, reduction of VAT, personal income tax relief as well as subsidised loans. Electric vehicles can park for free in the Budapest region, and in other major cities.
Gábor Gablini, owner of Gablini Automotive Group, said:
“Gablini Automotive Group is excited to represent LEVC in Hungary. LEVC is known for its premium quality electric vehicles, while innovation and caring for a sustainable future is one of the cornerstones of Gablini Automotive Group. We are the first company in Hungary to start selling modern electric vehicles. We think that there is a demand for range extender LCV and taxi vehicles in Hungary, where the premium quality of the interior is a decisive factor. That is why we think that LEVC’s new, innovative products fit perfectly into our portfolio.”
SOURCE: LEVC