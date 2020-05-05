Let’s get moving – Ford production lines in Europe start rolling again as employees get back to work

Ford vehicles are rolling off the production lines again at facilities in Germany, Romania and Spain following a seven-week suspension of production in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of a phased restart, production has begun at a low level and will gradually be ramped up over the next few months before full production is resumed. Priority will initially be given to sold customer vehicle orders from dealers.

At all facilities, Ford’s global standards on social distancing and health and safety protocols are in place to protect returning workers. Each day, employees are required to complete a wellness self-assessment process and also receive personal “care kits” which include Ford-made face masks and other hygiene items.

“The response from our employees has been incredible. Our teams have been highly proactive in helping support their local communities through the coronavirus crisis and now they are back to what they do best – making the vehicles that will help get Europe moving again,” said Dale Wishnousky, vice president, Manufacturing, Ford of Europe. “We monitored the situation very closely to ensure the timing was right and all the measures were in place to provide a safe and protected workplace.”

The Saarlouis Vehicle Assembly Operations and Cologne Assembly Operations and Engine Plant in Germany, Valencia Vehicle Assembly Operations in Spain, and Craiova Vehicle Assembly Operations and Engine Plant in Romania all resumed production on May 4. Production will restart at Valencia Engine Plant on May 18. The resumption date for Ford’s Dagenham and Bridgend Engine Plants, in the U.K., will be confirmed at a later date.

On Monday, across the facilities, everything went smoothly with great teamwork helping to ensure that a strong restart delivered the reduced volumes that had been planned.

Ahead of production resuming, Ford had contacted all employees, via various channels, outlining the return to work process and the measures implemented to ensure a safe working environment. This included sharing with employees a specially made Return to Work Safety Protocol video. Flyers offer employees further detailed information as regards the usage of PPE equipment. The plants in Cologne, Craiova and Valencia are all producing face shields for internal use.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company