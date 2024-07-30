Leapmotor International ships the first batch of Leapmotor electric vehicles from China to Europe this month

Leapmotor’s C10 and T03 electric vehicles have set sail for Europe with more to come in the following months marking a significant milestone for the innovative joint venture

Leapmotor International, a 51/49 Stellantis-led company between Stellantis and Leapmotor, has shipped the first batch of Leapmotor electric vehicles – C10 SUVs and T03 cars – from Shanghai, China, to European ports this month, marking a significant milestone in the partnership and demonstrating the shared commitment to quickly providing sustainable mobility and innovation to the European EV market. Leapmotor’s C10 and T03 vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge EV technology, offering exceptional performance, efficiency and range. Leapmotor is the fourth largest Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) startup in China by sales in June 2024.

“The shipment of Leapmotor C10 and T03 vehicles to Europe this month is a landmark moment in the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Relying on Stellantis’ strong business assets in Europe and the hard work of our companies’ teams on guaranteeing product innovation and quality, I strongly believe that Leapmotor’s electric vehicles will be widely accepted by European customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a successful journey together.”

“As of the first half of July, Leapmotor has accumulatively sold over 400,000 EVs in China since the company’s first sale,” said Leapmotor Founder, Chairman and CEO Zhu Jiangming. “China is the biggest and most competitive EV market in the world and our products have proved their value by being acclaimed by the local customers. Since the very beginning, the C10 and T03 models are designed to meet the high standards of global customers and we are confident that the collaboration between Stellantis and Leapmotor will drive significant growth for both companies.”

Leveraging the Stellantis distribution channels, the Leapmotor International JV plans to increase sales points for Leapmotor vehicles in Europe to 500 by 2026, from 200 at the end of 2024, to ensure a high level of service for customers. As the C10 and T03 vehicles embark on their journey to Europe, Stellantis and Leapmotor remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. The shipment this month is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at transforming the landscape of electric mobility in Europe and beyond. There is at least one model planned to go on sale every year in the next three years.

SOURCE: Stellantis