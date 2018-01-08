HERE launches global marketplace for on-demand transportation and mobility services

Las Vegas, CES – January 8th, 2018 – For all its remarkable growth, few markets are more fragmented than the mobility services sector. The plethora of options across public transit, taxi, car-sharing, air travel and rental services can make getting from one place to another a complex and daunting task. Often, access to the services on offer is only through their respective apps. HERE Mobility, a new business formed by HERE Technologies, aims to make it easier to get around by bringing the diverse array of services on offer into one place.

Fundamentally, the mobility services market lacks a facilitated portal or clear protocol. There are also huge technological gaps between the established providers and more recent entries. HERE Mobility endeavours to democratize the world of mobility by deploying products aimed at setting a new standard of mobility equality for all players in the mobility ecosystem.

HERE Open Mobility Marketplace

HERE Mobility today launches the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace, a one-stop-shop marketplace for smart, social and scalable mobility services. For service providers, the marketplace offers an opportunity to reach new customers. For consumers, it means greater choice and easier accessibility.

The HERE Open Mobility Marketplace is a software solution that serves as a central hub for supplying and requesting mobility services. It functions as a unifying abstraction layer, providing a single, standardized point of contact for all mobility service types to seamlessly connect supply with demand. Any business of any size, anywhere, can offer multiple mobility service options to best fit consumer needs. The HERE Open Mobility Marketplace increases exposure and demand for suppliers, and allows customers to easily compare and select the best alternative for them. In conjunction with this launch, HERE Mobility will be releasing a beta of The Mobility SDK to enable demand partners to develop applications, connecting to the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace with mobility features for managing rides within their own interface.

The Mobility Dispatch

HERE today also launches The Mobility Dispatch, a real-time fleet utilization and optimization solution.

The Mobility Dispatch system consists of a web controller and driver application that easily connects fleet managers with their drivers to improve performance with increased demand and revenue. The Mobility Dispatch is a technological solution based on advanced algorithms for demand prediction, unprecedented fleet utilization and optimization capabilities, and the harnessing of Big Data for insight and analysis to maximize each demand opportunity. Sophisticated technology combined with the exposure to new demand sources through the HERE Open Mobility Marketplace gives all mobility vendors the opportunity to compete in a crowded ecosystem.

“We’re excited to form HERE Mobility, a business with a clear mission to transform the way we access and use transportation and mobility services to simply “get around”,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “The business combines our leading location technology with the passion we have, to shape the future towards an autonomous world to the benefit of businesses and consumer alike.”

“Mobility is at the core of our lives, and vital for businesses and consumers in the on-demand economy where standards and expectations have risen.,” said Liad Itzhak, Vice President and Head of HERE Mobility. “HERE Mobility strives to solve a real market need that provides consumers and businesses with true freedom of mobility. Our solutions democratize a fragmented and siloed industry, opening new channels to access the best mobility tools and services available.”

About HERE Mobility

HERE Mobility is the mobility business of HERE Technologies, a global provider of digital mapping and location services. The business seeks to innovate and deploy unique solutions for the evolving world of smart mobility. For more information, visit them at mobility.here.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.