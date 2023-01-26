Landmark anniversaries for Škoda Auto in 2023

110 years of the Laurin & Klement M models, predecessors to the Škoda Superb series

Among other milestones in 2023, Škoda Auto will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of its logo with the winged arrow, a symbol of dynamism and progress. In addition, this year marks the 80th anniversary of Škoda models with all-wheel drive. Anniversaries of sporting triumphs, long-distance journeys across continents, models paving the way for the Superb, as well as robust Škoda utility vehicles, are also woven into the story of the successful Czech car manufacturer. A complete overview can be found in the attached brochure.

The tradition of the Mladá Boleslav-based company dates back to 1895 when the passionate cyclists and Czech compatriots Václav Laurin and Václav Klement laid the foundations of the Slavia bicycle workshop. From 1899, they also produced modern motorcycles of their own design and in the autumn of 1905, the first Laurin & Klement automobile, the Voiturette A, attracted the attention of the general public.

Owing to its international success, the L&K (Laurin & Klement) brand quickly grew to become the largest car manufacturer in what was then Austria-Hungary and later Czechoslovakia. The Mladá Boleslav carmaker has used the Škoda logo with a winged arrow since the autumn of 1925 when it merged with a strong strategic partner – the Pilsen-based engineering group Škoda. The trademark was registered 100 years ago this year, on 15 December 1923.

There are many other important Škoda Auto anniversaries coming up in 2023, for example, the 110th anniversary of the Laurin & Klement M models, which paved the way for the Škoda Superb. In addition, the carmaker will be celebrating 80 years of Škoda all-wheel drive cars.

SOURCE: Škoda