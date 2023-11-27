Today, on Lancia 117th anniversary, the Renaissance of the Lancia brand begins with the first teaser image of the Lancia Ypsilon

“The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Today marks the Renaissance of the Lancia brand with the first image of Lancia Ypsilon, the first of three cars in our Strategic Plan.

We celebrate this moment together with Cassina, an expression of the excellence in Italian design, by presenting Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina, a 100% electric car, in 1906 numbered and certified units, to celebrate 117 years since the foundation of the brand. Thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, this car becomes the ultimate expression of the home feeling on board of a Lancia car, emphasizing attention to detail, materials, colours and spaces, featuring the first-ever onboard “tavolino” in a car to make you feel at home, wherever you are”, stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia Brand CEO.

Luca Fuso, Cassina CEO, commented, “We have a very broad vision of design and we believe that it is important to explore new ways to best represent today’s lifestyle. The collaboration with Lancia, a company with whom we share many values such as innovation, research and respect for Italian manufacturing tradition, has allowed us to extend our expertise to the automotive sector with the Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina.”

Today, on Lancia 117th anniversary, the first image of Lancia Ypsilon has been revealed.

With a 100% BEV engine, available in 1906 numbered and certified units, Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina represents the first solid step in the renaissance journey of the brand, with a clear and ambitious electrification strategy that is progressing rapidly, in line with the Stellantis ‘Dare Forward’ strategic plan and supported by Free2move Charge in a fully integrated 360° charging ecosystem.

The image of the “tavolino” presented today embodies a unique detail and design element. It strongly recalls the ‘home feeling’ concept that has always been central to Lancia, and now made even more relevant, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina.

The reveal of the model is scheduled for February 2024, with the journey over the coming weeks unveiling a series of further details of Lancia Ypsilon in the lead up to the main event. More to come!

SOURCE: Stellantis