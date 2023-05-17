Lamborghini Revuelto: Building the dream

Behind the scenes of the creation of the first Lamborghini V12 Plug-In Hybrid with Chief Manufacturing Officer Ranieri Niccoli

In March 2023 Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Revuelto[1], the first super sports V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). The Revuelto combines a new V12 with an innovative hybrid system with three electric motors, posing novel challenges not just during the design and development stage but also in the manufacturing phase. Ranieri Niccoli, Lamborghini Chief Manufacturing Officer, and some of his team take us behind the scenes of the Revuelto project in the second of three short films dedicated to the super sports car, ushering in a new era for the Lamborghini brand.

“To produce the Revuelto, we understood that we had to go above and beyond,” commented Niccoli. “The Revuelto is a hybrid car combining the most innovative technical solutions, yet built using traditional skills while allowing maximum personalization by the customer. We raised the bar to produce it, creating what we call “Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level”: a production system with people always at its core but which we have adapted to a much more complex product and to processes we haven’t used before. With the introduction of the Revuelto, we expanded the area occupied by the company by 172,000 square meters, investing €150 million here in Sant’Agata Bolognese.”

The first units of the new Revuelto will be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of 2023: the 60th anniversary year of the historical Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer that closed 2022 with a record 9233 cars produced.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini