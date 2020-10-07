LADA Largus will become a part of SberLogistics fleet

AVTOVAZ will ship the next batch of LCVs to logistics company SberLogistics – 350 LADA Largus white vans.

LADA Largus vans for SberLogistics are equipped with fuel efficient 87-h.p. engine and have got the highest carrying capacity in the model range (725 kg). This model is the most popular of all LADA LCV line.

Vitaly Osipov, Fleet Sales Director, JSC AVTOVAZ, notices: “LADA Largus is really efficient tool to face many logistics challenges. It is no coincidence that this model has been awarded 6 times as the Car of the Year in Russia in its class. We welcome the choice of SberLogistics and happy to see the Company among our fleet customers”

Maria Zaitseva, Deputy CEO for Commerce, SberLogistics:

“We are actively developing our own infrastructure and expanding the car fleet in Moscow and the regions. As of today, the clients in 78 central regional cities of Russia may use our services. By the end of 2020, we will expand the geographic footprint to 82 regions”.

SberLogistics is a part of the Sber Ecosystem and provides the retail and wholesale customers with a full range of logistics services throughout Russia. SberLogistics has its own warehouse and transport infrastructure, courier networks and pick-up points.

SOURCE: LADA