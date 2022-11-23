Lada for “Vympelkom” PJSC

50 LADA NIVA Travel cars replenished car fleet of the “Vympelkom” company

50 LADA NIVA Travel cars replenished car fleet of the “Vympelkom” company. 4WD SUVs are made in the Classic configuration and are painted in white and dark-green colors.

“Niva family SUVs have been recognized leaders of both retail and corporate sales for several year. The most important pros of the LADA Niva Travel for business is reliability, good cross-country ability, low cost of ownership and wide official service network”, – Dmitry Kostromin, VP for Sales and Marketing at AVTOVAZ, said.

Head of Planning and Auto Registration Department of “Vympelkom” PJSC Alexey Selivanov: “Equipment ensuring work of the Beeline network is sometimes located in hard-to-reach places, and to reach them we need cars with good cross-country ability. We hope that the Niva Travel cars provided by AVTOVAZ will cope with all the challenges on their way and will enable our engineers to perform the tasks they face accurately and within a set timeframe.

SOURCE: Lada