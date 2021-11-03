LADA car sales result

In October, the brand showed positive dynamics against the background of a continuing shortage of electronic components

In October 2021, 25,573 LADA passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia, which is 48.7% more than in the previous month, but 30.9% less than in October 2020. Nevertheless, sales result for ten months of this year (294,422 vehicles) is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year. Under the Company’s assesment, the Brand is keeping the leadership on the Russian market.

In October, the bestseller of the LADA model range was the Vesta family with a result of 10,261 cars sold. LADA Granta family cars are in second place – 7,273 cars sold. The third place was regained by cars of the Largus family – the combined sales of passenger versions and vans amounted to 3,937 cars.

SOURCE: LADA