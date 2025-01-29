KPIT reiterates revenue outlook and increases EBITDA outlook to 21%+ for FY25

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced financial results for Q3 FY25 today.

“The third quarter revenues are in-line with our annual revenue outlook while the operating profit has improved due to revenue mix change and productivity improvement, despite currency headwinds. Thus, we increase our annual EBITDA Margin outlook to 21%+ from 20.5%+ earlier. We are investing in AI technologies fine-tuned with automotive-specific data. Our AI philosophy is rooted in developing human-centric, innovative, safe, and responsible AI solutions that drive value creation for our clients. We will leverage these AI investments to augment our talent pool, while creating new opportunities for future growth. Our leadership and strength of relationship with our T25 clients is demonstrated by higher deal closures, efficient cash conversion and robust build-up in the pipeline.”

Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD, KPIT said,

“We have been developing new sub-verticals viz Trucks and Off-highway. There are sizable opportunities through these investments, and they are now contributing to building our pipeline across the geographies. These will contribute to our growth from the second half of the next financial year. There are new relationships being explored and built with the Passenger Car and Truck makers in China and Rest of Europe outside Germany. In terms of our new offerings, there is greater interest from our T25 clients in the areas of vehicle cost reduction, cyber security and data-oriented services. Our attrition remains at all-time low levels and our leadership development programs are in full swing to further enhance our continued growth.”