Knorr-Bremse to supply trailer and bus manufacturer NEFAZ with over 4,500 trailer EBS systems

Knorr-Bremse, the world’s leading manufacturer of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has been awarded a supply contract by trailer and bus manufacturer NEFAZ, a subsidiary of the KAMAZ Group. The scope of supply includes more than 4,500 trailer EBS systems, NEFAZ’s full requirement for the next three years, underpinning Knorr-Bremse’s market position in the trailer seg- ment in Russia.

From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022, Knorr-Bremse is to supply NEFAZ with com- plete brake control and chassis management systems in the shape of its modern TEBS G2.2 system. TEBS G2.2 includes the latest safety features and functionalities along with the air suspension control system. The contract extends the existing cooperation between Knorr- Bremse and NEFAZ in Russia, now allowing Knorr-Bremse to supply electronically controlled brake systems for the full range of NEFAZ vehicles. Knorr-Bremse already provides this cus- tomer with EBS and electronic stability program (ESP) systems for its buses – including the new e-bus generation.

“We are very pleased that NEFAZ was impressed by our TEBS portfolio,” said Dr. Jürgen Steinberger, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Sys- tems. “In the next three years we will be providing our customer in Russia with our current generation of trailer electronic braking systems. This new supply agreement marks a further milestone in our collaboration with NEFAZ, since we have been supplying the customer with our systems for its buses for many years now.”

Knorr-Bremse is a market leader in the field of electronic braking systems for trucks and trailers. The latest generation of EBS for trailers is TEBS G2.2. This electronic braking system combines the electronic control unit, the sensor technology and the pneumatic controls in one compact assembly.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse