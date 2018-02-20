Home > News Releases > Kia previews second-generation K900

Kia previews second-generation K900

February 20, 2018

Kia all-knew K900 teaser
Kia Motors has previewed its flagship luxury sedan, the K900, ahead of its world debut later in the year.
The new model combines sophisticated exterior design, effortless performance and a spacious cabin distinguished by luxurious materials and elegant styling. New technologies protect occupants, enhance interior comfort and give the driver greater confidence at the wheel.
Created through joint efforts by Kia’s designers in Korea and in the U.S., the new K900 will be manufactured at the company’s production facility in Korea. The new flagship sedan will go on sale in selected global markets from the second quarter of 2018.
