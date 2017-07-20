Kia Motors proudly supports Chargemaster electric vehicle initiative

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has partnered with Chargemaster in launching a new Electric Vehicle Experience Centre – the EVEC – in Milton Keynes. Opening to the public on July 22, the EVEC will showcase to Milton Keynes residents and visitors the options that are available for them when wanting to buy an electric car.

Supported by Kia and other EV vehicle manufacturers the EVEC is the UK’s first multi-brand showroom where visitors are able to discuss the merits of owning an EV vehicle but to also test drive the options available to them in one place.

Kia will have a range of models on show and available for test drive from July 22. Models available will be the all-Electric Soul and Optima PHEV.

The all-electric Kia Soul is a high spec model with zero emissions and a driving range of 132 miles – costing just £2.80* in electricity. Fitted as standard with a charging point locator, 8.0-inch touchscreen satellite navigation, DAB radio, dual zone climate control with ‘driver only’ function, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a reversing camera system.

The Optima PHEV is available with a comprehensive range of connectivity and advanced driver assistance. In all-electric mode the Optima has range of up to 33 miles, which enables the regular urban commuter to run with no tailpipe emissions. A high level of specification also includes an 8.0-inch touch-screen navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Kia Connected Services powered by TomTom complete with a wireless mobile phone charger.

All Kia’s offer a wide range of comprehensive safety features as well as the industry leading seven-year warranty as standard.

Milton Keynes runs a Go Ultra Low City scheme where the target is for 23 per cent of all new cars registered locally to be electric by 2021.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.