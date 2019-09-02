Kia Motors posts global sales of 228,871 units in August

Kia Motors Corporation announced 228,871 units of global sales for August 2019, a 2.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Kia’s best-selling model was the Sportage SUV, with 37,775 units sold worldwide in August.

Sales outside of Korea totaled 185,509 units, a 3 percent year-on-year increase in part due to the release of the compact SUV Seltos in the Indian market in August. The Sportage SUV led the sales once again with 36,290 units, followed by the Rio (Pride) and the K3 (Forte) subcompact sedans with 24,704 and 22,167 units, respectively.

Sales in Korea fell 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 43,362 units. Sales were driven by the K7 (Cadenza) sedan with 6,961 units, followed by the Seltos which became the segment best-seller in its first month of sales with 6,109 units.

Kia’s sales are forecast to gain stronger momentum in the second half of 2019 with a more extensive lineup of SUVs, including Seltos, Telluride, and the Mohave Product Enhancement slated to go on sale later this month.

Editor’s note

* Sales in Korea are based on retail sales, while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

SOURCE: Kia