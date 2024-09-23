Karsan e-JEST minibuses became the first electric minibuses in Santa Maria

Urban Transport in Santa Maria Enters a New Era with Karsan e-JESTs

Karsan, a pioneer of innovation in the public transport sector worldwide, achieves its expansion goals in North America without slowing down. Karsan, which took a significant step by offering North America the first electric minibuses of the market in 2022, has recently delivered 14 e-JEST electric minibuses to Santa Maria, California. As an innovative step in the city’s mobility system, these minibuses will be deployed in the microtransit service offered by Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT). Stating that they, as Karsan, continue to break new grounds, CEO Okan Baş said, “We are taking the journey we kicked off in 2022 with our first 20 feet electric minibus in North America one step further with our first electric minibus deliveries in the city of Santa Maria. This microtransit service offers passengers a contemporary mobility solution that allows flexible and on-demand uninterrupted booking opportunities through a smartphone app. In this project, where real-time tracking is possible, the Karsan e-JESTs used are the most crucial complement to the microtransit service with their designs suitable for smart technologies and compact sizes that enable smooth movement in narrow streets. Karsan has once again proven its success in the global arena with its vehicles fit for cutting-edge projects.”

Playing a pioneering role in transforming public transport to electric and autonomous vehicles with the vision of being “One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility”, Karsan continues to strengthen its footprints worldwide with new deliveries. Rendering service in 23 countries with over 1100 electric vehicles, Karsan has also participated in a new pilot project in North America, one of its target markets. Karsan, which put the first electric minibuses of the North American market into service in 2022, has delivered 14 e-JESTs, the first electric minibuses in Santa Maria, California, as part of the new project.

Karsan e-JEST Facilitates Urban Transport with the Microtransit Project!

Initiated in Santa Maria, the Microtransit Project transforms the public transport experience by providing city dwellers with flexible booking, real-time vehicle tracking, and integrated transportation service with current fare systems through a smartphone app. Karsan e-JESTs stand out as the main component of the city’s new transport infrastructure with low emissions, quiet driving, and high maneuverability in narrow streets, which they enable as part of this project.

Karsan e-JESTs to Go to Unreachable Places!

At the delivery ceremony organized for the Microtransit-called pilot project run by Santa Maria Regional Transit, the role of Karsan e-JESTs in urban mobility was introduced with the participation of Karsan CEO Okan Baş and CCO Deniz Çetin, Karsan’s Deputy General Manager of Commercial Affairs. The Microtransit project provides transport opportunities to areas where fixed-route buses do not operate, expanding city dwellers’ access and enabling flexible and less expensive travel. Fully electric e-JEST minibuses will also reduce emissions as a complementary element for cleaner air and a sustainable transport system. CEO Okan Baş, who said that they, as Karsan, continue to break new ground, declared, “In 2022, we entered the market with the e-JEST, the first 20 feet electric minibus in North America. Now we have delivered the first electric minibuses to operate in Santa Maria. Our e-JEST minibuses will make public transport more accessible in the city. As of today, our electric vehicles are rendering service at 10 different locations in the USA and Canada, including Santa Maria.”, emphasizing the critical role assumed by Karsan in this project.

Booking to Be Possible with a Smartphone!

Speaking about the benefits the project offers the local people, Okan Baş added, “Passengers can book their trips whenever and wherever they wish via their smartphones. Karsan e-JESTs are the backbone of this project. They are the most accurate solution partners in such innovative applications, owing to their constructions compatible with smart technologies, and compact designs.”

The Microtransit project to be first implemented as a pilot application between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on weekdays will extend across a longer time frame as demand increases. Karsan is continually making a name for itself on the global stage with such solutions it brings in innovative projects.

Karsan Ambitious in Global Innovation and Sustainable Transportation

Rendering service in 23 countries with over 1100 electric vehicles, Karsan continues to carry out significant projects in North America, one of its target markets. Microtransit service in Santa Maria comes to the fore as a key component of Karsan’s mission to make public transport more efficient and sustainable with environmentally friendly and user-focused solutions.

With this delivery, Karsan has once more demonstrated its vision of being “One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility”. It keeps expanding sustainable and smart mobility worldwide with its innovative solutions in urban transportation.

Okan Baş added the following about the project: “As Karsan, we continue to offer environmentally friendly and innovative transportation solutions worldwide. The fact that our e-JESTs have been preferred for this project executed in Santa Maria indicates how strong we are in the global market. Our electric vehicles are taking firm steps towards becoming indispensable for smart cities.

SOURCE: Karsan