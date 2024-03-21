Karhoo integrates SIXT ride to enhance mobility services across Europe

Karhoo, a Mobilize company, is integrating SIXT ride to provide premium transfer and chauffeur services to its customers, connecting them with over 1 million drivers worldwide on the SIXT ride mobility platform

Karhoo will add the SIXT ride service to its global B2B platform for integrated mobility to expand mobility offerings throughout Europe. This integration is intended to improve private and business travel by making transfer and chauffeur services more accessible. Karhoo will strengthen its white-label mobility solutions by seamlessly integrating SIXT ride for its customers, giving them access to the 600+ destinations covered by SIXT ride worldwide.

Via Karhoo, the SIXT ride services will be available in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United-Kingdom in early 2024. The complete technical integration for other European markets will be completed throughout the year, leveraging existing partnerships with Karhoo’s partners.

Accor will be the first partner to benefit from the SIXT ride offer, enabling ALL – Accor Live Limitless guests to book their taxi via the ALL Mobility Service.

Terry Coates, Chief Executive Officer of Karhoo, states “Through the integration with SIXT ride, we harness our collective capabilities to establish a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystem, revolutionising the manner in which individuals access and employ transportation services. Connected to over 1 Mio drivers worldwide from SIXT ride platform, Karhoo’s demand partners’ and their customers’ have access to smooth and effective mobility solutions across European regions where we are already well-established.”

SOURCE: Mobilize