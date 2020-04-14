Johnson Controls announces second quarter 2020 earnings conference call webcast

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) will provide a comprehensive business update, including the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the actions the Company has taken to help mitigate the impact on its fiscal second quarter conference call. The details of the call are noted below:

What: Johnson Controls Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.

Live via telephone (for “listen-only” participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States ) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States ), passcode “Johnson Controls.”

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

Replay via webcast – if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Replay via telephone – by dialing 800-759-4057 (in the United States ) or 402-998-0479 (outside the United States ), passcode 6541, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on May 1, 2020 , until 10:59 p.m. (ET) on May 8, 2020 .

SOURCE: Johnson Controls