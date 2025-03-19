JLR invites the brightest innovators to shape the future of automotive supply chains

JLR’s second Innovation Challenge offers the chance to develop a proof of concept (PoC) with JLR for the most innovative solutions that protect global supply chains and clearly trace origins of vehicle components

JLR, in collaboration with Plug and Play, has launched its second innovation challenge, calling on startups, academia and other innovators to create a future‑focused supply chain mapping technology and secure an opportunity to develop a proof of concept with its world‑leading experts.

Since the Covid‑19 pandemic, JLR has streamlined its supply chains, working in partnership with suppliers to improve planning and parts visibility, and safeguarding the company from disruptions.

Now, as JLR develops its next generation electric vehicles and continues to establish new global supply networks, it is looking to further strengthen supply chain resilience.

Innovators, who have until 25 April 2025 to apply, are challenged to develop new solutions to further enhance the accuracy of supply chain traceability, risk mapping and visibility of those directly supplying JLR (Tier 1) through to those extracting raw materials. These solutions may include AI, big data and predictive analytics.

JLR continues to develop industry leading supply chain traceability and transparency, helping the world to eradicate forced labour, illegal deforestation and mining practices.

The selected innovators will be partnered with JLR experts to develop a proof of concept, with the potential to scale the solution for commercial application.

The future of supply chains is autonomous, intelligent and data driven. At JLR, we’re harnessing the power of AI, machine learning, and real‑time analytics to unlock unprecedented visibility and resilience.

But we know the next breakthrough won’t happen alone – that’s why we are calling on innovators, start‑ups, and tech pioneers. Join us in building the next generation of automated supply chains and redefine what is possible. Paulina Chmielarz, Digital & Innovation Director, Industrial Operations at JLR

At Plug and Play, we believe that fostering collaboration between established industry leaders and pioneering startups drives meaningful advancements. This challenge represents an incredible opportunity for startups to showcase their technologies and make an impact on the future of our planet and its communities. Kieran Borrett, Director of Plug and Play UK

SOURCE: JLR