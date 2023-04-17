All-New Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV), is unveiled to the European press

The full electric Jeep Avenger makes its debut on the European roads.

Introducing the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger, Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand in Europe, said: “Avenger is the right choice for those looking for a compact, robust, and “cool” car which offers state-of-the-art technology, space and comfort while delivering lots of fun. Ideal for commuting as well as for going on vacation, for shopping, for trailing, for clubbing and for sharing. With Avenger you can do anything and go anywhere”.

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger in Europe marks the beginning of the next phase of the electrification of the Jeep brand – the BEV wave – that will see four fully-electric vehicles hit the market by 2025. By the end of 2030, the Jeep brand’s European sales will be 100% pure electric. This is how Jeep will support Stellantis net-zero carbon goals.

A successful journey highlighted by customers and media recognition

Revealed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the Jeep Avenger has already been acclaimed by both customers and industry experts. Even before the first vehicles have been delivered to customers in Europe, the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger has attracted media recognition by being named Car of the Year 2023 and Best Family SUV in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards among others.

Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental footprint are considered by jurors when casting their votes. The Avenger standed out with its bold design, excellent off-road capability, and for being “a commitment to the future that customers will appreciate”.

A successful journey also highlighted by customers interest: 20.000 units have been sold since the opening of orders for the 1st Edition on Dec 1, 2022 and then the full lineup on Jan 11th, 2023.

Developed with the specific needs of European customers in mind

Designed and produced as a Jeep vehicle from day one, the Avenger packs the Jeep DNA into a compact SUV with a unique combination of capability, style, functionality, and technology. Avenger is completely manufactured in Europe and has been designed to perfectly fit the needs of European customers with features including:

Functional design : Avenger has been designed to offer 360° protection and full freedom of movement. Its 360-degrees shock protection encased protected lights and color-molded skid plates make it the ideal travel companion in urban and off-road driving.

: Avenger has been designed to offer 360° protection and full freedom of movement. Its 360-degrees shock protection encased protected lights and color-molded skid plates make it the ideal travel companion in urban and off-road driving. Compact dimensions : at 4.08 meters it is the most compact Jeep and can comfortably fit five people with their stuff.

: at 4.08 meters it is the most compact Jeep and can comfortably fit five people with their stuff. Roomy & versatile interior : the interior of the Jeep Avenger continues the “design to function” premise and has lots of space for everyday objects. It offers 34 liters of interior storage, the equivalent of a carry-on bag. The 1 meter-wide, square-shaped trunk is also spacious and extremely versatile. Each compartment has been designed with flexibility and modularity in mind: the central tunnel can be organized in multiple modular storage pockets by means of a divider that can be moved – or even removed. Thanks to original solutions like the flexible cupholder divider and the foldable magnetic cover, the entire content of a cabin baggage can be stored in these boxes.

: the interior of the Jeep Avenger continues the “design to function” premise and has lots of space for everyday objects. It offers 34 liters of interior storage, the equivalent of a carry-on bag. The 1 meter-wide, square-shaped trunk is also spacious and extremely versatile. Each compartment has been designed with flexibility and modularity in mind: the central tunnel can be organized in multiple modular storage pockets by means of a divider that can be moved – or even removed. Thanks to original solutions like the flexible cupholder divider and the foldable magnetic cover, the entire content of a cabin baggage can be stored in these boxes. Sustainable powertrain : Avenger offers zero emissions and 100% adventure and passion with an electric range of up to 400km WLTP and up to 550km in town* to really go anywhere. Standard fast charging mode allows to recharge 30 km (average daily need) in 3 minutes, and to go from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes.

: Avenger offers zero emissions and 100% adventure and passion with an electric range of up to 400km WLTP and up to 550km in town* to really go anywhere. Standard fast charging mode allows to recharge 30 km (average daily need) in 3 minutes, and to go from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes. Cutting edge technology : All-terrain and all-weather capability translates into fun and safety and Avenger leads in the B-UV segment in both respects. A complete series of safety and ADAS features which in the electric version provide level-2 driving autonomy include: Blind Spot Monitoring, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Vulnerable Road Users (pedestrian and cyclist) protection, automatic parking and 180-degree rear camera with drone view.

: All-terrain and all-weather capability translates into fun and safety and Avenger leads in the B-UV segment in both respects. A complete series of safety and ADAS features which in the electric version provide level-2 driving autonomy include: Blind Spot Monitoring, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Vulnerable Road Users (pedestrian and cyclist) protection, automatic parking and 180-degree rear camera with drone view. Fully Connected: made for “always connected” customers, the new Jeep Avenger ensures a great digital on-board experience. A 10.25-inch radio screen Uconnect Infotainment combined with full digital cluster available in two variants (7 and 10.25 inches) comes as standard.

The infotainment system has been designed to deliver a smartphone-like user experience, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone projection, “mix&match” function to build your own interface (up to 5 pages, up to 12 widgets per page), embedded navigation powered by TomTom with enhanced natural voice recognition and over-the-air update.

Thanks to the Uconnect™ Services and the Jeep® mobile app, customer can keep in touch with Avenger everywhere and every time. With the JEEP Mobile App, users can locate their car, lock and unlock the doors, check the battery level, program the battery charge and activate climate control2. All this directly from their smartphone, tapping the screen or even asking their voice assistant.

The novelties in terms of navigation concern On street Parking and Natural Recognition. The first makes life easier when you are in town to find parking spaces on the public road without wasting time. The system thus has data enabling it to statistically identify the most available streets in terms of free spaces. It works a bit like word of mouth when you are given street names where there is a greater chance of finding places to park your car.

The second makes it possible to accentuate the feeling of safety when driving. Indeed, having a conversation when you are driving your car with your smartphone in your hand is to multiply by 3 the risk of accident, and it is to multiply it by 23 when you read an SMS. Also being able to speak and be understood by your navigation system without having to repeat or exchange is completely safe. In the new navigation system, human voice recognition has been improved to increase efficiency and understanding of the actions requested. And of course, having a connected navigation also means having the certainty of always knowing where to go because it is not necessary to always be connected to the internet to follow your path. No disconnection of navigation when passing through tunnels or in car parks. The advantage now of navigation is also that the map is updated every week without any action on the part of the customer. He is only informed of the update which was made for him made aware of it.

To further increase usability, some Premium features have been added such as the hands-free power liftgate, a rare and distinctive content in this car category, that on Avenger comes standard on the best-selling trims Altitude and Summit, the leather-covered, power-adjustable seats with massage function, multi-colored ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof. They all combine practicality and functional benefits with a touch of coolness.

Foremost capability

A pure expression of “concentrated Freedom”, the Avenger offers Jeep’s trademark performance in a compact form to guarantee peace of mind in all atmospheric conditions. Agile, reactive, and enjoyable to drive, it offers dynamic performance levels thanks to its instant torque and stands out for its silence. The new Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped standard with Selec-Terrain® and Hill Descent Control, which, together with the 200mm ground clearance, the 20 degrees of approach angle, and 32 degrees of departure angle, make it a vehicle with unexpected off-road capability to the segment and ensure maximum protection also in city life, for example when driving up a steep parking ramp.

In order to improve its angles, Avenger adopts the new e-CMP2 modular electric platform, which has been significantly customized with specific tunings to deliver best-in-class JEEP capability with no less than 60% of its components are fully JEEP-dedicated.

Starting from this platform, the front and rear overhangs have been minimized designing totally new crash boxes, which are 30 mm shorter and offer the same energy-absorbing performance.

The vehicle has been raised from ground to maximize clearance with the lowest point as the engine shield, where there are 209 mm at the suspension level and up to 223 mm at the battery plate level.

To note Avenger’s full and flat underbody, which is designed to protect battery and engine from damage while also improving aerodynamic efficiency.

But Avenger perfectly embodies Jeep “dual soul”, and it is as capable on road as it is offroad. In fact, for the best “on road capability”, thanks to its compact size and agility, it delivers a turning circle of just 10.5 meters, which is ideal in the alleys of a historic city center as well as on winding offroad paths.

In addition to all this, Avenger offers top ride comfort combined with the extraordinary handling. As an example, when tuning the suspension system, the damping force is increased by 20%. By doing so, we have reduced vertical body acceleration by 20%, body roll by 12% and pitch acceleration by 18% to make Avenger always very comfortable – in offroad usage, and also in filtering the bumps on ordinary roads.

All-new electric powertrain

Avenger offers class-leading energy consumption at 15.4 kWh per 100 km in the WLTP cycle. This result is made possible by the extreme efficiency of the new propulsion system, but also by the extreme lightness of the vehicle – only 1,500 kilograms. This is due to the compactness of the vehicle, but also to its extreme weight efficiency.

To extend the autonomy range, each specific Avenger element has been developed to achieve maximum performance and efficiency. The starting point was the light and efficient eCMP2 electric platform to which 600 components have been modified.

The all-new electric motor improved range by 5%, the all-new battery gave us another 12% benefit, and 5% more was obtained by working on aerodynamics, gear ratio and tires.

Also, the heat pump contributes – as it increases the range by up to 10% in extreme hot and cold conditions.

The M3 power unit adopted on Avenger is a second-generation, highly efficient 400-Volt e-motor. It is the first power unit launched by eMotors – the STELLANTIS 50/50 joint venture with NIDEC, and it delivers 115 kiloWatt (corresponding to 156 horsepower) and 260 Nm of maximum torque.

Another key element that allows high autonomy range is the battery. Avenger’s new 54 kWh battery is also produced by STELLANTIS in the Tychy plant, and it offers top energy density together with an excellent ratio between nominal and usable energy – which is 51 kWh. The battery pack consists of 17 modules and 102 cells with NMC 811 Lithium-Ion chemistry.

The battery system is very compact and is located under the front and rear seats and the central tunnel, with virtually zero impact on the vehicle. To consider that the battery is twice protected: by high ground clearance and by specific under-body skid plates, whose resistance in case of crash exceeds the requirements of the most stringent regulations.

Another key element of Avenger’s electric propulsion is the charging system. The standard on-board charger delivers 100 kW in direct current (corresponding to 20 to 80% charge in 24 minutes in fast-charging mode), and 11 kW in alternating current (corresponding to 0 to 100% charge in 5 hours and a half when connected to a public station). High power and torque and a specific e-powertrain calibration allow Avenger to offer uncompromised fun to drive on road and offroad on a compact platform.

The system has been developed and tested to stand extreme weather: down to minus 30 degrees centigrade on winter roads, and up to plus 40 degrees in the height of summer.

Finally, aerodynamics importantly contributes to efficiency and long range. Thanks to a frontal area of 2.25 square meters only, and a drag coefficient as low as 0.33, Avenger is one of the best cars in its category, in terms of aerodynamic response.

Simple and complete range and prices

With Avenger, distinctive features come standard from the entry level with four-trim range to made capability, safety, and connectivity standard, and differentiate the trims according to their specific mission.

Avenger, the new adventurer, features 10.25-inch infotainment display offering “I-phone-like” experience. It comes with Selec Terrain and Hill Descent Control for all-road, all-weather driving – …as this is a “given” on a JEEP.

In addition, it also integrates new-generation safety systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist.

Longitude embodies the cool side of capability, offering more style and more convenience with 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear parking sensor.

Altitude is delivering more technology and exclusiveness, with Premium seats matching the dedicated silver dashboard and interior accents, 10.25-inch digital cluster and hands-free power liftgate.

Summit, the freedom manifesto, represents the top of the range and includes full LED headlights and taillights, multi-colored ambient light, level 2 autonomous driving, 360-degree parking sensors and rear camera with top drone-like view.

The color palette – where colors are corresponding to nature elements – is composed by Ruby (red), Volcano (black), Stone (sand grey), Lake (light blue) Sun, Granite, and Snow. All colors – except for the Volcano – can be combined with a black roof.

Free2move eSolutions by Jeep customers’ side

Alongside the full electric Jeep Avenger – starting with the test drive presentation to the media – is Free2move eSolutions and its charging solutions.

First of all, the eProWallbox, a complete family of charging devices capable of satisfying the many needs of all kind of customers: whether those who need to charge their cars in their home garage, fleet managers or those responsible for public or private car parks.

The eProWallbox offers high flexibility in terms of functionality and cost. It has a modular power range from 7.4 up to 22 kW and allows remote charging management, only for those who are enabled, directly from a smartphone thanks to access control.

In order to enjoy maximum freedom and recharge the new Jeep Avenger on-the-go, Free2move eSolutions offers eSolutions Charging, the app designed to meet the needs of both those taking their first steps in eMobility and those who need to make more frequent use of electric mobility “outside the home”.

Thanks to eSolutions Charging, coverage is guaranteed in 29 countries and around 450,000 charging points. With the app, it is possible to recharge and also manage all activities related to charging the Avenger. Two possibilities are offered to users. “Pay as you move Beginner” and “Pay as you move Advanced”.

The first is dedicated to those who are taking their first steps in electric mobility and recharge occasionally; the other one is the solution dedicated to those who use recharging outside the home more frequently and habitually and want to make the most of the advantages of electric mobility.

Jeep Authentic Accessories

The new Avenger aesthetics are a symbol of the personality of the new Jeep® SUV, which has been designed to be configurable and offer a wide range of customizations. It provides adventure and performance, but superior style as well. It is possible to customize the Avenger in several ways, in line with its claim “make it yours”. There are more than 150 Jeep Authentic Accessories, to give additional possibilities to personalize Jeep® Avenger, from style to comfort, from safety to leisure activities.

Customers can choose from many exterior and interior customizations and aesthetic packs with the distinctive X-camo design: from the Hood Decal to the Exterior and Interior Mirror Cap Covers, from the Aluminum Door Sills to the Rubber Mats for the interior compartments, from the Central Tunnel Pad Cover to the Reversible Cargo Tray. Are also available aesthetic packs in white and orange, including the Front Grille Ring and the Exterior and Interior Mirror Cap Covers. In addition, thanks to the Modular Hood and Roof Decals, customers can freely decide how to enrich the vehicle: single or double stripes, only on hood or on hood and roof. Finally, electric Avengers can be enhanced with accessories with the distinctive blue accents: from the 18″ Wheels Glossy Black & Blue Coated to the Wheel Hubs with the blue Jeep® logo, from the X-camo Hood Decal with the blue Avenger logo to Central Tunnel Pad Cover with the blue “e” on it.

Carpet and Rubber Floor Mats, front and rear Splash Guards, interior functionality (Coat Hanger and Tablet Holder, Folding Table and Hook) and exterior carriage (Roof Bars, Bike and Ski Carrier, Watersport Carrier and Roof Boxes), interior care (Child Seats and Pet Kennel) and exterior safety (Car Alarm and Rear Parking Assistance, Anti-Theft Bolts and First Aid and Emergency Kits) complete the range.

And finally, accessories for charging the electric vehicles: from charging cables to easyWallbox and from eProwallbox in cooperation with Free2Move eSolutions to Universal Chargers, without forgetting to make smarter the electric experience with bags and cable reels.

*Electric energy consumption Jeep® Avenger full-electric range kWh/100km: 15.9; CO2 emission g/km: 0. Values defined according to the WLTP combined cycle, measured by the manufacturer on pre-approval tests and which may be subject to change following final type approval. The values indicated are for comparative purposes. Important: the actual electric energy consumption values may be strongly different and may vary depending upon the conditions of use and on various factors such as: options, frequency of electric recharge per travelled kilometers, ambient temperature, driving style, speed, total weight, use of certain equipment (air conditioning, heating, radio, navigation, lights etc., tire types and conditions, road conditions, external climatic conditions, etc.

Autonomy Jeep® Avenger full-electric range: 392-390 Km. Values defined according to the WLTP combined cycle, measured by the manufacturer on pre-approval tests and which may be subject to change following final type approval.

Important: the actual autonomy may be strongly different and may vary according to: options, conditions of use of the car (driving style, speed, total weight, etc., use of certain equipment air conditioning, heating, etc., tire types, road conditions, external climatic conditions. Further specific and detailed information about electric autonomy of Jeep® Avenger and the various factors influencing such electric autonomy will be provided in this website as soon as the vehicle will be homologated and available for sales.

